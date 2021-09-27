U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.53
    -13.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,859.19
    +61.19 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,963.83
    -83.87 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.81
    +39.73 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0070
    +0.3220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,058.34
    -208.51 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.50
    -34.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Cenovus and Headwater announce bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares worth approximately $114 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cenovus Energy Inc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) (“Cenovus” or the “Selling Shareholder”) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) (“Headwater” or the “Company”) announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Capital Markets (the “Lead Underwriters”), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from Cenovus, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cenovus Marten Hills Partnership (the “Partnership”), 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $4.55 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of $113,750,000 (the “Offering”). The Selling Shareholder has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering (3,750,000 Common Shares) at the Offering Price exercisable to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering or the over-allotment option, if exercised.

Cenovus currently holds, indirectly through the Partnership, 50,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 24.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 15,000,000 purchase warrants exercisable at $2.00 per Common Share until December 2, 2023. Following the closing of the Offering, Cenovus will indirectly hold 25,000,000 Common Shares (21,250,000 Common Shares assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option), representing approximately 12.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (10.5% assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option) and 15,000,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares. Assuming exercise of the warrants held by Cenovus, following closing of the Offering, Cenovus would indirectly hold 40,000,000 Common Shares (36,250,000 Common Shares assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option), representing approximately 18.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (16.7% assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Cenovus is selling the Common Shares as part of its plan to reduce net debt levels towards its $10 billion interim target and accelerate shareholder returns. Through its active development plan and early success, Headwater has accelerated the value generated from the Marten Hills asset and continues to progress its exploration program. The Offering will expand Headwater’s free-trading float and is expected to provide new and existing shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus qualifying them for distribution in all provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec. Private placement offerings in the United States will be made to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and with certain accredited institutional investors under Regulation D. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 14, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the applicable securities regulatory authorities. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Advisory

Basis of Presentation
Cenovus reports financial results in Canadian dollars and presents production volumes on a net to Cenovus before royalties basis, unless otherwise stated. Cenovus prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus’s and Headwater’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Headwater in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Headwater believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither Cenovus nor Headwater undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

This forward-looking information is identified by words such as “achieve”, “commitment”, “continue”, “position” and “will”, or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, and in respect to Cenovus includes statements about: the use of sale proceeds to reduce debt and achieve the interim net debt target of $10 billion; creating value for shareholders; and positioning Cenovus’s balance sheet to increase shareholder returns. In respect to Headwater, the forward-looking information includes statements about: the intent to continue to progress its exploration program; and that the Offering will expand Headwater’s free-trading float and is expected to provide new and existing shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus or Headwater and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements is contained under “Risk Management and Risk Factors” in Cenovus's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) or Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the updates in the “Risk Management and Risk Factors” section of Cenovus’s MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2021. Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Headwater's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements is contained under “Risk Factors” in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Headwater Exploration Inc.

Headwater Exploration Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. Headwater currently has high quality oil production, reserves, and lands in the prolific Clearwater play in the Marten Hills area of Alberta as well as low decline natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. Headwater is focused on providing superior corporate level returns by focusing on sustainability, asset quality and balance sheet strength. Headwater common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit headwaterexp.com.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

Headwater contacts:

Neil Roszell, P. Eng.
Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Jaskela, P. Eng.
President and Chief Operating Officer

Ali Horvath, CPA, CA
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

info@headwaterexp.com
403-391-3680



Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, This Energy Stock Among 4 Flashing Buy Signs; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.