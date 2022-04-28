U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,209.50
    +29.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,282.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,157.25
    +148.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.80
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.79
    -0.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7670
    +0.3230 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,352.94
    +1,183.31 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.94
    +20.02 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,365.78
    -20.85 (-0.08%)
     

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cenovus Energy Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVE
Cenovus Energy Inc
Cenovus Energy Inc

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Keith M. Casey

1,609,044,293

99.85

2,397,549

0.15

Canning K.N. Fok

1,083,587,060

67.24

527,850,101

32.76

Jane E. Kinney

1,609,176,907

99.86

2,264,935

0.14

Harold N. Kvisle

1,277,048,365

79.25

334,317,479

20.75

Eva L. Kwok

1,550,853,643

96.24

60,588,199

3.76

Keith A. MacPhail

1,514,158,636

93.96

97,283,206

6.04

Richard J. Marcogliese

1,608,951,311

99.85

2,490,531

0.15

Claude Mongeau

1,608,785,300

99.84

2,656,542

0.16

Alexander J. Pourbaix

1,609,975,871

99.91

1,465,881

0.09

Wayne E. Shaw

1,608,678,194

99.83

2,763,648

0.17

Frank J. Sixt

1,212,579,975

75.25

398,857,186

24.75

Rhonda I. Zygocki

1,548,711,155

96.11

62,730,687

3.89


Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751


Recommended Stories

  • Cenovus has 'line of sight' for 5 years of dividend increases

    Stronger oil prices saw the Calgary-based integrated oil and gas producer swing to a $1.6 billion profit in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Rising costs and global tensions involving Russia directly impacting Wabtec's earnings

    Various rising costs and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine are having a direct impact on Wabtec Corp.'s earnings, the Pittsburgh-based railroad equipment and systems manufacturer disclosed on Wednesday during its Q1 earnings call.

  • 3 simple ways to invest in real estate without the headaches of buying a house

    Being a landlord isn’t as passive as you think. Look at these low-stress options instead.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Sp

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Why F5 Networks Plummeted 13% Today

    Shares of F5 Network (NASDAQ: FFIV) were plummeting today, down 13% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. The company, which makes both hardware and software that houses, governs, protects and deploys business software applications, issued light guidance for the rest of the year, even as last quarter's revenue met and earnings per share beat expectations. In the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, F5's total revenue was down 2%, but there was a big difference between its segments.

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Here's Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed Only to Come Back Down to Earth

    Then a report surfaced saying that fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had added the McPlant burger to its menu permanently, and Beyond Meat stock skyrocketed. The first article comes from the website Fast Company. The plant-based burger isn't co-branded with Beyond Meat, but McDonald's does use Beyond Meat as its plant-based beef supplier.