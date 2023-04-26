U.S. markets closed

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

·2 min read
Cenovus Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes for

Votes against

 

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Keith M. Casey

1,559,229,713

99.70

4,734,069

0.30

Canning K.N. Fok

1,231,407,696

78.74

332,556,083

21.26

Jane E. Kinney

1,559,102,298

99.69

4,861,482

0.31

Harold N. Kvisle

1,410,669,559

90.20

153,294,217

9.80

Eva L. Kwok

1,553,966,263

99.36

9,997,515

0.64

Melanie A. Little

1,562,443,606

99.90

1,520,175

0.10

Richard J. Marcogliese

1,545,933,492

98.85

18,030,287

1.15

Jonathan M. McKenzie

1,562,909,239

99.93

1,054,542

0.07

Claude Mongeau

1,552,494,272

99.27

11,469,509

0.73

Alexander J. Pourbaix

1,542,293,220

98.61

21,670,561

1.39

Wayne E. Shaw

1,558,024,607

99.62

5,939,174

0.38

Frank J. Sixt

1,234,147,174

78.91

329,816,606

21.09

Rhonda I. Zygocki

1,551,968,485

99.23

11,995,296

0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media Relations general line
403-766-7751