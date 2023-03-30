Centamin PLC Announces 2022 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

2022 ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.1R, today Centamin has submitted the 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") and the Annual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 ("2022 Annual Report") to the National Storage Mechanism.

Both documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website www.centamin.com.

The Notice, proxy form for the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and related ancillary documentation have been, or will be, mailed to shareholders with the mailing to Canadian shareholders to follow.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM is to be held on 23 May 2023 at DUKES London, 35 St. James's Place, London, SW1A 1NY at 10:00am (BST).

The business to be considered by shareholders at the AGM is set out in the Notice, which includes explanatory notes on each of the resolutions.

While we would like as many shareholders as possible to attend our AGM, we appreciate this is not always possible. If you are unable to attend in person, your vote is important and if you want it to count,shareholders should complete and submit their votes online or complete and return the form of proxy to our registrars as soon as possible, and no later than 10.00am (BST) on 19 May 2023 (in accordance with the terms in the Notice, Canadian shareholders must return the form of proxy no later than 10.00am (BST) on 18 May 2023). Details of electronic voting instructions are set out in the Notice.

All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on a poll, rather than a show of hands, and all valid proxy votes cast will count towards the poll votes.

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

We encourage and value engagement with shareholders and if a shareholder would like to ask a question about the formal business of the Meeting, please email your questions to investor@centaminplc.com by 4:00pm (BST) on Friday, 19 May 2023. Alternatively, questions can be raised via the webcast platform, or in person for those attending the AGM, before and during the formal business, to be answered at the end of the meeting.

WEBCAST PRESENTATION

For shareholders unable to attend in person, the Company will host a webcast of the Meeting, followed by a general investor presentation by the Executive Directors. Please note that shareholders cannot vote via the webcast.

To join the webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/centamin/642176c263f9f8130012b53e/rgqg

Please allow a few minutes to register.

A replay will be made available on the Company website.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

For the purposes of complying with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTRs") 6.3.5R and the requirements imposed on issuers through the DTRs, the 2022 Annual Report, as submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, contains the following regulated information in unedited full text:

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company

Related party transactions

The Directors' responsibility statement in respect of the financial statements and directors' report contained in the 2022 Annual Report.

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

