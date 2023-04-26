U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Centamin PLC
·5 min read
Centamin PLC

26 April 2023

Centamin plc
("Centamin" or "the Company")
LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 24 April 2026 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).

Name

Director/PDMR

Number of Plan Awards

Martin Horgan

Director (CEO)

835,800

Ross Jerrard

Director (CFO)

667,300

Amr Hassouna

PDMR (Country Manager)

400,000

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Horgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

835,800

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

835,800 CEY shares

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-25

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ross Jerrard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

667,300

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price

667,300 CEY shares


Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-25

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Amr Hassouna

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

400,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price

400,000 CEY shares


Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-25

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751281/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding