Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
26 April 2023
Centamin plc
("Centamin" or "the Company")
LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").
Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 24 April 2026 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.
For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).
Name
Director/PDMR
Number of Plan Awards
Martin Horgan
Director (CEO)
835,800
Ross Jerrard
Director (CFO)
667,300
Amr Hassouna
PDMR (Country Manager)
400,000
In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.
FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
FTI Consulting
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director - Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
835,800
d)
Aggregated information
Price
835,800 CEY shares
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-04-25
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ross Jerrard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director - Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
667,300
d)
Aggregated information
667,300 CEY shares
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-04-25
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Amr Hassouna
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
400,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
400,000 CEY shares
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-04-25
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751281/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding