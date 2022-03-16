Centamin PLC Announces Final Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Full-year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: " Delivery towards our strategic objectives was the standout achievement in 2021, placing Centamin in a much stronger position going forward and laying the foundations for long-term success. We safely delivered annual production and cost guidance and made excellent progress on our key capital projects. The completion of our Sukari Life of Asset review delivered a significant mineral reserve uplift, identified further growth and cost savings opportunities, and underpinned a robust 12 year life of mine plan with a clear roadmap to achieving a consistent +500,000 ounce production profile. We completed a value assessment and ranking of our organic growth pipeline, resulting in progressing the Doropo Project to PFS stage and secured 3,000km 2 of exploration ground in the highly prospective Egyptian Eastern Desert. Balancing our growth plans with shareholder returns, today we announced a 5 US cent final dividend for 2021 and expressed our intention to pay a minimum 5 US cent 2022. I would like to thank our team at Centamin and more broadly our stakeholders, including our government partners, whose support and hard work has enabled us to deliver what has been a transformational year for Centamin."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

New safety record at Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") achieving 5.2 million hours LTI free

Revenue of US$733 million, generated from gold sales of 407,252 oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,797/oz sold

Adjusted EBITDA of US$329 million, at a 45% margin

Profit before tax of US$154 million, including accelerated amortisation for the period

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") of 8.8 US cents per share

US$27 million of gross cost-savings in 2021, for a cumulative US$71 million delivered of the US$150 million cost-saving target by 2024

Strong balance sheet with no debt or hedging, and cash and liquid assets of US$257 million, as at 31 December 2021

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 5 US cents per share, equating to US$58 million to be distributed to shareholders, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on 10 May 2022, bringing total distribution to shareholders for full year 2021 to US$105 million.

2022 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Gold production : 430,000 to 460,000 oz Split 45:55 across H1:H2 driven by lower scheduled tonnes from the underground in H1 as the mine transitions to owner-operator

Cash costs : US$900-1,000/oz produced

Capital expenditure : US$225.5 million Split 65:35 across H1:H2 driven by solar, paste fill and underground contractor equipment purchase in Q1

All-in sustaining costs : US$1,275-1,425/oz sold

Exploration expenditure : US$25 million

2022 EVENTS

Doropo Project (Côte d'Ivoire) pre-feasibility study

Sukari (Egypt) underground expansion study

Group capital structure review

Sukari 36MW Solar farm commissioning

Sukari Mineral Reserve and Resource update Group exploration update

GROUP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Units FY21 FY20 % H2 21 H1 21 Gold produced Oz 415,370 452,320 (8 %) 211,095 204,275 Gold sold Oz 407,252 468,681 (13 %) 203,450 203,802 Cash cost US$'000 359,868 325,188 11 % 195,094 164,774 Unit cash cost US$/oz produced 866 719 21 % 924 807 AISC US$'000 502,366 485,478 3 % 260,661 241,705 Unit AISC US$/oz sold 1,234 1,036 19 % 1,281 1,186 Avg realised gold price US$/oz 1,797 1,766 2 % 1,797 1,799 Revenue US$'000 733,306 828,737 (12 %) 365,902 367,404 Adjusted EBITDA US$'000 328,600 437,555 (25 %) 138,173 190,427 Profit before tax US$'000 153,647 314,999 (51 %) 36,853 116,794 Profit after tax attrib to the parent US$'000 101,527 155,979 (35 %) 42,043 59,484 Basic EPS US cents 8.81 13.53 (35 %) 3.65 5.16 Capital expenditure US$'000 240,872 138,396 74 % 162,560 78,312 Operating cash flow US$'000 309,878 453,305 (32 %) 168,114 141,764 Adjusted free cash flow US$'000 (5,998 ) 141,768 (104 %) (22,193 ) 16,195



ENDNOTES

Guidance

The Company actively monitors the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, global geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomics, such as global inflation, and guidance may be impacted if the supply chain, workforce or operation are disrupted.

Financials

Full year financial data points included within this report are audited.

Non-GAAP measures

This statement includes certain financial performance measures which are not GAAP measures as defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, Cash costs of production, AISC, Cash and liquid assets, Free cash flow and adjusted Free cash flow. Management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements to understand the underlying trading performance. An explanation of the measures used along with reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures is provided in the Financial Review.

Profit after tax attributable to the parent

Centamin profit after the profit share split with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Royalties

Royalties are accrued and paid six months in arrears.

Cash and liquid assets

Cash and liquid assets include cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivables and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Movements in inventory

Movement in inventory on ounces produced is the movement in mining stockpiles and ore in circuit while the movement in inventory on ounces sold is the net movement in mining stockpiles, ore in circuit and gold in safe inventory.

Gold produced

Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

Dividend

All dividends are subject to final Board approval and final dividends are subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting.

