U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.00
    +26.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,700.00
    +168.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,596.75
    +145.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.30
    +13.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.39
    +1.95 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    -11.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.96
    -2.81 (-8.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3790
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,591.92
    +1,137.11 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.96
    +22.70 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Centamin PLC Announces Final Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CELTF

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Full-year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, commented: " Delivery towards our strategic objectives was the standout achievement in 2021, placing Centamin in a much stronger position going forward and laying the foundations for long-term success. We safely delivered annual production and cost guidance and made excellent progress on our key capital projects. The completion of our Sukari Life of Asset review delivered a significant mineral reserve uplift, identified further growth and cost savings opportunities, and underpinned a robust 12 year life of mine plan with a clear roadmap to achieving a consistent +500,000 ounce production profile. We completed a value assessment and ranking of our organic growth pipeline, resulting in progressing the Doropo Project to PFS stage and secured 3,000km 2 of exploration ground in the highly prospective Egyptian Eastern Desert. Balancing our growth plans with shareholder returns, today we announced a 5 US cent final dividend for 2021 and expressed our intention to pay a minimum 5 US cent 2022. I would like to thank our team at Centamin and more broadly our stakeholders, including our government partners, whose support and hard work has enabled us to deliver what has been a transformational year for Centamin."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • New safety record at Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") achieving 5.2 million hours LTI free

  • Revenue of US$733 million, generated from gold sales of 407,252 oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,797/oz sold

  • Adjusted EBITDA of US$329 million, at a 45% margin

  • Profit before tax of US$154 million, including accelerated amortisation for the period

  • Basic earnings per share ("EPS") of 8.8 US cents per share

  • US$27 million of gross cost-savings in 2021, for a cumulative US$71 million delivered of the US$150 million cost-saving target by 2024

  • Strong balance sheet with no debt or hedging, and cash and liquid assets of US$257 million, as at 31 December 2021

  • The Board has proposed a final dividend of 5 US cents per share, equating to US$58 million to be distributed to shareholders, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on 10 May 2022, bringing total distribution to shareholders for full year 2021 to US$105 million.

2022 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

  • Gold production : 430,000 to 460,000 oz

    • Split 45:55 across H1:H2 driven by lower scheduled tonnes from the underground in H1 as the mine transitions to owner-operator

  • Cash costs : US$900-1,000/oz produced

  • Capital expenditure : US$225.5 million

    • Split 65:35 across H1:H2 driven by solar, paste fill and underground contractor equipment purchase in Q1

  • All-in sustaining costs : US$1,275-1,425/oz sold

  • Exploration expenditure : US$25 million

2022 EVENTS

  • Doropo Project (Côte d'Ivoire) pre-feasibility study

  • Sukari (Egypt) underground expansion study

  • Group capital structure review

  • Sukari 36MW Solar farm commissioning

  • Sukari Mineral Reserve and Resource update Group exploration update

GROUP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Units

FY21

FY20

%

H2 21

H1 21

Gold produced

Oz

415,370

452,320

(8

%)

211,095

204,275

Gold sold

Oz

407,252

468,681

(13

%)

203,450

203,802

Cash cost

US$'000

359,868

325,188

11

%

195,094

164,774

Unit cash cost

US$/oz produced

866

719

21

%

924

807

AISC

US$'000

502,366

485,478

3

%

260,661

241,705

Unit AISC

US$/oz sold

1,234

1,036

19

%

1,281

1,186

Avg realised gold price

US$/oz

1,797

1,766

2

%

1,797

1,799

Revenue

US$'000

733,306

828,737

(12

%)

365,902

367,404

Adjusted EBITDA

US$'000

328,600

437,555

(25

%)

138,173

190,427

Profit before tax

US$'000

153,647

314,999

(51

%)

36,853

116,794

Profit after tax attrib to the parent

US$'000

101,527

155,979

(35

%)

42,043

59,484

Basic EPS

US cents

8.81

13.53

(35

%)

3.65

5.16

Capital expenditure

US$'000

240,872

138,396

74

%

162,560

78,312

Operating cash flow

US$'000

309,878

453,305

(32

%)

168,114

141,764

Adjusted free cash flow

US$'000

(5,998

)

141,768

(104

%)

(22,193

)

16,195


WEBCAST PRESENTATION and CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation today, Wednesday 16 March, at 09.30 GMT, to discuss the results with investors and analysts, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Please find below the required participation details. A replay will be made available on the Company website.

To join the webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/centamin/620a40fb03c5201200352b6a/twrh

Please allow a few minutes to register.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 936 2999

United States +1 646 664 1960

South Africa +27 (0)87 550 8441

All other locations +44 (0) 203 936 2999

Participation access code: 949534

About Centamin

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo Project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km 2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications
Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager
investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan
Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

ENDNOTES

Guidance

The Company actively monitors the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, global geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomics, such as global inflation, and guidance may be impacted if the supply chain, workforce or operation are disrupted.

Financials

Full year financial data points included within this report are audited.

Non-GAAP measures

This statement includes certain financial performance measures which are not GAAP measures as defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, Cash costs of production, AISC, Cash and liquid assets, Free cash flow and adjusted Free cash flow. Management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements to understand the underlying trading performance. An explanation of the measures used along with reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures is provided in the Financial Review.

Profit after tax attributable to the parent

Centamin profit after the profit share split with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Royalties

Royalties are accrued and paid six months in arrears.

Cash and liquid assets

Cash and liquid assets include cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivables and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Movements in inventory

Movement in inventory on ounces produced is the movement in mining stockpiles and ore in circuit while the movement in inventory on ounces sold is the net movement in mining stockpiles, ore in circuit and gold in safe inventory.

Gold produced

Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

Dividend

All dividends are subject to final Board approval and final dividends are subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements with respect to future financial or operating performance. Such statements include "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlook" with respect to prospective financial performance, financial position, EBITDA, cash flows and other financial metrics that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" and "anticipates"." and include production outlook, operating schedules, production profiles, expansion and expansion plans, efficiency gains, production and cost guidance, capital expenditure outlook, exploration spend and other mine plans. Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 or other pandemic, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. Financial outlook and future-ordinated financial information contained in this news release is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook or future-ordinated financial information contained or referenced herein may not be appropriate and should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments at the date hereof, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8980E_1-2022-3-15.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693275/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Final-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. and European futures rose after China moved to ease a range of concerns spanning regulation to overseas listings, lifting sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.