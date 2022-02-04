U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.30
    +2.86 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,962.42
    -148.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,008.27
    +129.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.40
    -2.63 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.09
    +2.82 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    +0.0960 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2570
    +0.2960 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,485.58
    +2,592.18 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.16
    +50.19 (+5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.13
    +2.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CELTF

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / February 4, 2022 / ACCESSWIRE / Centamin PLC (TSX:CEE):

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.135270

0.000000

5.135270

59386863

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.946610

0.000000

4.946610


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872


59386863


5.135270

Sub Total 8.A

59386863

5.135270%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Schroders plc





Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited




Schroders plc

Schroder International Holdings Limited




Schroders plc

Schroder Investment Management Limited

5.135269


5.135269%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687296/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • Snap stock soars 42% after smashing quarterly earnings

    Snap's (SNAP) stock opened more than 40% higher on Friday after the parent of Snapchat reported its first net profit for the quarter as a public company . Snap also surpassed analyst estimates on revenue, earnings, and user growth, which increased 20% year-over-year to 319 million.

  • Amazon stock soars, Meta falls, Snap skyrockets, Pinterest rises amid flurry of tech earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Amazon, Meta, Snap, and Pinterest stocks are performing after recent quarterly earnings.

  • The key takeaways from the January jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung recaps the January jobs report, how Omicron impacted the labor market, and how the Fed is expected to respond.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; COO, Dan Booth; CFO, Bob Stephenson; and Megan Krull, senior vice president of operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our financial projections, dividend policy, portfolio restructurings, rent payments, financial condition or prospects of our operators, contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or transitions and our business and portfolio outlook generally.

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Ford Sinks as Shortages and Commodity Costs Weigh on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in almost two years after the automaker missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cautioned it may get off to a slow start to the year due to supply chain issues.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces H

  • ‘If I come out huge, I have to pay it’: The party’s over for some AMC and GameStop investors, while luckier meme-stock winners brace for a massive tax bill

    'I think the meme stockers don’t actually know about their problem yet,' said Matt Metras, an enrolled agent with MDM Financial Services.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

    Clorox's fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings miss analysts' expectations and the company says margins will take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

  • No, the US doesn’t have $30 trillion in debt

    On Feb. 1, the US Treasury Department reported the national debt hit a record $30 trillion, prompting much hand-wringing about the fragility of the US economy. Around $8 trillion of that $30 trillion cited by debt hawks as what the government has borrowed is the equivalent of that: Money that the government owes to itself in the future, says J.W. Mason, an economist professor at CUNY’s John Jay College. For example, the contributions the Social Security Administration puts aside into its Trust Fund to be paid out later get counted as debt.