U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,040.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,820.75
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.10
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    +0.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8980
    +0.2130 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,024.43
    -300.75 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.14
    -9.08 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.02
    -9.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Centamin PLC Announces Van Eck TR-1

Centamin PLC
·4 min read
Centamin PLC

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Name

City of registered

office

Country of registered

office

VanEck Natural Resources ETF



VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF



VanEck Africa ETF



VanEck Egypt ETF



VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)



VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF



VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF



VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF



VanEck Gold Miners ETF



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.001000

0.000000

10.001000

115658932

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.970000

0.000000

9.970000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

115658932


10.001000


Sub Total 8.A

115658932

10.001000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Africa ETF

0.046000


0.046000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Egypt ETF

0.059000


0.059000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.513000


5.513000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.496000


3.496000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

0.003000


0.003000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.030000


0.030000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.328000


0.328000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.385000


0.385000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

0.140000


0.140000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held
115,658,932 shares and 10.001% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
03-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, Fl, USA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730361/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Van-Eck-TR-1

Recommended Stories

  • TOUCHSTONE ANNOUNCES C$7.5 MILLION BROKERED OFFERING

    Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX: TXP) (LSE: TXP) announces that it is offering a minimum of 8,334,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offer Shares"), which upon issuance will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued common shares of no par value each (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.90 per common share (the "Offering Price") for minimum gross proceeds of C$7,500,600 (the "Offering"). The total amount of the O

  • Little Excitement Around Raffles Education Limited's (SGX:NR7) Earnings

    When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider...

  • Should You Think About Buying Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Now?

    Cairn Homes plc ( LON:CRN ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • Not Many Are Piling Into Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) Just Yet

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.1x Oriental Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:ORIENT ) may be sending bullish...

  • Mega First Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MFCB) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant...

  • 3 things Tyler Huntley at QB means for the Steelers

    The Steelers should be prepared for Trent Huntley this week.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C