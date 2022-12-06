Centamin PLC Announces Van Eck TR-1
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
CENTAMIN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
Name
City of registered
office
Country of registered
office
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Africa ETF
VanEck Egypt ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Dec-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.001000
0.000000
10.001000
115658932
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.970000
0.000000
9.970000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B5TT1872
115658932
10.001000
Sub Total 8.A
115658932
10.001000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Africa ETF
0.046000
0.046000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Egypt ETF
0.059000
0.059000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5.513000
5.513000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
3.496000
3.496000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
0.003000
0.003000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
0.030000
0.030000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.328000
0.328000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.385000
0.385000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
0.140000
0.140000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
115,658,932 shares and 10.001% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
03-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, Fl, USA
