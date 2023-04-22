Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$44k

Insiders who bought Centamin plc (LON:CEY) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 4.7% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$442k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$485k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Centamin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Martin Horgan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.01 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.04. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Centamin insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Centamin insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Centamin Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Centamin. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£306k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Centamin insiders own about UK£11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Centamin Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Centamin insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Centamin. For example - Centamin has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

