Centaur Media Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£37.3m (down 10% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£5.33m (up 90% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 14% (up from 6.7% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.037 (up from UK£0.019 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Centaur Media Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 3.2%.

The company's shares are up 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Centaur Media that you need to take into consideration.

