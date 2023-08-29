Centaur Media's (LON:CAU) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.006 on the 20th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Centaur Media Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Centaur Media was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.2%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 152%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.0225 total annually to £0.012. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that Centaur Media has been growing its earnings per share at 73% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Centaur Media could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Centaur Media's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Centaur Media is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Centaur Media that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

