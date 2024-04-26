Diluted EPS: Reported at $2.16, surpassing the estimated $2.08.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: Achieved $2.26, indicating a rise from $2.11 in Q1 2023 and exceeding the full-year guidance estimate of $6.78.

Total Revenue: Reached $40.4 billion, significantly exceeding the estimated $36.5 billion for the quarter.

Premium and Service Revenues: Totaled $36.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and aligning closely with the estimated $36.5 billion.

Membership Growth: Marketplace membership surged by 41% compared to Q1 2023.

Operational Cash Flow: Recorded a use of $456 million, primarily due to timing of payments and transitions in pharmacy benefits management.

Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance increased to above $6.80, reflecting positive adjustments and operational momentum.

Centene Corp (CNC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts and Raises Full-Year Guidance

On April 26, 2024, Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) unveiled its financial results for the first quarter, revealing a performance that not only surpassed revenue expectations but also led to an upward revision in full-year guidance. The company's detailed financial outcomes were disclosed in its 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Centene, a leading managed-care organization, primarily provides services under government-sponsored healthcare programs like Medicaid and Medicare. As of June 2023, it served approximately 24 million medical members, predominantly through Medicaid (67% of membership), individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%).

Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, Centene reported total revenues of $40.4 billion, with premium and service revenues standing at $36.3 billion, reflecting a 4% increase from the previous year. This performance exceeded the analyst's revenue estimate of $36.5 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.26, up from $2.11 year-over-year, and above the estimated $2.08 EPS. The company also raised its 2024 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance to over $6.80, from previous projections.

Operational and Market Performance

The quarter saw a significant 41% increase in Marketplace membership compared to Q1 2023. This growth is attributed to strong product positioning and overall market expansion. However, the Medicaid segment experienced a decline in membership due to redeterminations, impacting the health benefits ratio, which slightly increased to 87.1% from 87.0% in the previous year.

Strategic Developments and Community Engagement

Centene's strategic initiatives included new contracts in Oklahoma and Florida for Medicaid managed care, and continued service in Michigan's Medicaid health plan. The company was also recognized for its workplace diversity and mental wellbeing initiatives. Additionally, community engagement was highlighted by a significant grant in Kansas to enhance telepsychiatry services, supporting rural healthcare access.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Centene's balance sheet showed $37.5 billion in cash, investments, and restricted deposits. The company maintained a robust liquidity position with $205 million in unregulated cash and equivalents. Looking ahead, Centene has updated its full-year revenue guidance to between $147.5 billion and $150.5 billion, reflecting confidence in continued operational success and market growth.

Management's Perspective

Centene's first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified platform. We are pleased to raise full year 2024 guidance as we look to maximize the positive momentum being generated by our core businesses. We are executing against our strategic plans for growth and increasing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for our members and the communities we serve," said Sarah M. London, CEO of Centene.

In summary, Centene's Q1 2024 results not only surpassed analyst expectations in terms of revenue but also showcased strategic growth in key areas, particularly in the Marketplace segment. The upward revision in full-year earnings guidance reflects management's confidence in sustaining this growth trajectory, underpinned by strategic expansions and robust community engagement efforts.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call scheduled for April 26, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Centene Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

