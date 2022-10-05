U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,759.93
    -31.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,123.94
    -192.38 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,042.82
    -133.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.12
    -23.64 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    +0.45 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.90
    -12.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.83 (-3.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    -0.0111 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    +0.0920 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0177 (-1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5720
    +0.3730 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,872.76
    -178.45 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.72
    -8.69 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.70
    -41.76 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

CENTENE CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a reminder that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and will host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 6216529, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call for the next 12 months or until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, or +1-412-317-0088 from abroad, and entering access code 1820691.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com.   

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-schedules-2022-third-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-301641567.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC, Chipmakers Rally After Morgan Stanley Calls a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged the most in almost three months after Morgan Stanley projected a return to growth for the semiconductor industry by the second half of 2023, spurring a sector rally in Asia. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Market

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Better Buy: Royal Caribbean Group vs. Carnival Cruise Lines?

    Between Royal Caribbean and Carnival, one top cruise line demonstrates quicker recovery and a stronger base. The other offers a forward-looking approach that may drive growth over time.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    If you're looking to get richer over time (and who isn't?), healthcare stocks are often a good choice. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at a major turning point in an already successful story. Vertex is the leader in the global cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market.

  • Down 19%, This Top Dividend Stock Looks Set to Soar in the Coming Years

    With the market stumbling again over the last few weeks, shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have plunged 19% below their recent high. The sell-off has pushed the energy infrastructure giant's dividend yield up to 7%. Enbridge recently enhanced its ability to grow by making several value-enhancing moves.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • 2 Promising Growth Stocks Trading Under $10 a Share

    Stocks trading at low prices are easily accessible to a wide pool of investors (i.e., no need to buy fractional shares), which can lead to more liquidity and a faster-moving stock. One way to increase the odds of success with these low-priced stocks is to invest in companies with significant growth opportunities. Two stocks trading at less than $10 a share that growth investors will want to consider buying for the long haul are Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).

  • Oil Holds Surge as OPEC+ Panel Recommends Large Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day surge after an OPEC+ panel recommended the biggest supply cut since 2020 to revive prices.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Only Warren Buffett Could Love

    High dividend stocks are in with most S&P 500 investors. But investors seem to think Warren Buffett's taste in these kinds of stocks is off.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Volcker Lesson to Generation QE: Stock Recoveries Can Take Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Around Columbus Day, 1979, Paul Volcker, newly installed as head of the Federal Reserve, embarked on the crusade that made him a legend: a no-holds-barred campaign to beat back inflation. On Wall Street, it took the better part of three years to recover.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Bes

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]