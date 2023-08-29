Centene Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$3.4m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Centene

The CEO & Director Sarah London made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$62.60 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$64.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Centene insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Centene insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Centene Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Centene insiders own about US$278m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Centene Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Centene shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Centene insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Centene, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

