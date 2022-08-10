U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,195.76
    +73.29 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,200.93
    +426.52 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,805.94
    +312.01 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.47
    +53.58 (+2.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    +1.36 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    +0.0090 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0140 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0151 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8990
    -2.2170 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,596.06
    +529.59 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.64
    +24.42 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Centene Subsidiary Selected to Continue Serving Mississippi's Medicaid Managed Care Members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNC
    Watchlist

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its Mississippi subsidiary, Magnolia Health Plan (Magnolia), has been awarded the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) contract. Under the new contract, Magnolia will continue serving the state's Coordinated Care Organization Program, which will consist of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MSCAN) and the Mississippi Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The new contract term is four (4) years and includes the option for two, 1-year renewals.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue serving our state partners to help build a healthier Mississippi," said Brent Layton, Centene's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnerships with our network of local providers and community partners, to deliver member-focused care and improve health outcomes while strengthening communities throughout Mississippi."

Nearly 1 in 4 Mississippians' healthcare is covered through the state's Medicaid managed care program, which provides access to physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, hospital, and other services. Today, Magnolia serves more than 150,000 Medicaid enrollees and partners with 30,850 healthcare providers statewide.

"For more than a decade, Magnolia has been committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare for Mississippians," said Aaron Sisk, Magnolia President and CEO. "We believe our focus on the wellness of the whole person, along with our local presence in Mississippi, allows Magnolia to uniquely address the health needs of our communities."

Magnolia has served the Medicaid population in partnership with DOM since 2011. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Magnolia provides insurance for the Medicare population through its Medicare Advantage plan, WellCare.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of current or historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "can," "continue" and other similar words or expressions (and the negative thereof).  Centene (the Company, our, or we) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of complying with these safe-harbor provisions. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our future operating or financial performance, market opportunity, value creation strategy, competition, expected activities in connection with completed and future acquisitions and dispositions, including statements about the impact of our recently completed acquisition of Magellan Health, Inc. (the Magellan Acquisition), other recent and future acquisitions and dispositions, our investments and the adequacy of our available cash resources. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environments, future developments and other factors we believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are subject to change because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, including economic, regulatory, competitive and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as may be otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date hereof. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from projections, estimates, or other forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, variables and events including, but not limited to: our ability to accurately predict and effectively manage health benefits and other operating expenses and reserves, including fluctuations in medical utilization rates due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19; the risk that the election of new directors, changes in senior management, and any inability to retain key personnel may create uncertainty or negatively impact our ability to execute quickly and effectively;  uncertainty as to the expected financial performance of the combined company following the recent completion of the Magellan Acquisition; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the Magellan Acquisition or the acquisition of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (the WellCare Acquisition) or other acquired businesses will not be realized, or will not be realized within the respective expected time periods; disruption from the integration of the Magellan Acquisition or the WellCare Acquisition, unexpected costs, or similar risks from other acquisitions or dispositions we may announce or complete from time to time, including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or regulators, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the risk that the closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, for the pending dispositions of Magellan Rx and our Spanish and Central European businesses, may be delayed or not obtained; impairments to real estate, investments, goodwill and intangible assets; a downgrade of the credit rating of our indebtedness; competition; membership and revenue declines or unexpected trends; changes in healthcare practices, new technologies, and advances in medicine; increased healthcare costs; changes in economic, political or market conditions; changes in federal or state laws or regulations, including changes with respect to income tax reform or government healthcare programs as well as changes with respect to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Affordability Reconciliation Act (collectively referred to as the ACA) and any regulations enacted thereunder that may result from changing political conditions, the new administration or judicial actions; rate cuts or other payment reductions or delays by governmental payors and other risks and uncertainties affecting our government businesses; our ability to adequately price products; tax matters; disasters or major epidemics; changes in expected contract start dates; provider, state, federal, foreign and other contract changes and timing of regulatory approval of contracts; the expiration, suspension, or termination of our contracts with federal or state governments (including, but not limited to, Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE or other customers); the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings or matters, including, but not limited to, our ability to resolve claims and/or allegations made by states with regard to past practices, including at Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, Inc. (Envolve), as our pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) subsidiary, within the reserve estimate we recorded in 2021 and on other acceptable terms, or at all, or whether additional claims, reviews or investigations relating to our PBM business will be brought by states, the federal government or shareholder litigants, or government investigations; the timing and extent of benefits from strategic value creation initiatives, including the possibility that these initiatives will not be successful, or will not be realized within the expected time periods; challenges to our contract awards; cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents; the exertion of management's time and our resources, and other expenses incurred and business changes required in connection with complying with the undertakings in connection with any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals for acquisitions or dispositions; any changes in expected closing dates, estimated purchase price and accretion for acquisitions or dispositions; restrictions and limitations in connection with our indebtedness; our ability to maintain or achieve improvement in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Star ratings and maintain or achieve improvement in other quality scores in each case that can impact revenue and future growth; the availability of debt and equity financing on terms that are favorable to us; inflation; foreign currency fluctuations; and risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that Centene has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. We discuss certain of these matters more fully, as well as certain other factors that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Due to these important factors and risks, we cannot give assurances with respect to our future performance, including without limitation our ability to maintain adequate premium levels or our ability to control our future medical and selling, general and administrative costs.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-subsidiary-selected-to-continue-serving-mississippis-medicaid-managed-care-members-301603708.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • AppLovin proposes to buy Unity Software for $17.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AppLovin's proposition to acquire Unity Software.

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Use Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a smart-glasses and augmented reality company, soared today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While the company's bottom line missed Wall Street's expectations, Vuzix's revenue outpaced analysts' consensus estimate in the quarter. Vuzix reported a second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.16 per share, down from a loss of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.15.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me today on today's call are Dr. Jacque Shea, president and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, chief financial officer; Dr.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Sc

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Elon Musk sells Tesla stock amid speculation that the Twitter deal will close

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses what Elon Musk selling Tesla stock signals to investors.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

    BHP, RIO, and GT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 9, 2022.

  • Low-Risk Retirement Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 low-risk stocks for retirement. If you want to see more retirement stocks, go directly to read Low-Risk Retirement Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. Average American households are behindhand when it comes to retirement planning. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey & Company in April, more than 80% of the […]