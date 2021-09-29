Center for Breakthrough Medicines Appoints Peter Carbone as COO

Increased Leadership Hires Signal Strong Growth for CBM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced today the appointment of Peter Carbone to Chief Operating Officer (COO). CBM is creating the world's largest end-to-end advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). CBM will provide pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.

Peter's dedication to bringing life-saving therapies to patients makes him a great asset for CBM.

Peter has over 30 years of Operations, Quality, and Technology leadership experience focused on building out or advancing global capabilities within small to large pharmaceutical companies. Peter is an accomplished Operations and Quality Executive who has served in multi-billion-dollar companies operating in biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device markets.

"Peter brings CBM a myriad of valuable skills sets," said Audrey Greenberg, Co-Founder, Center for Breakthrough Medicines. "In addition to his incredible work in big pharma, Peter also possesses specific experience starting and building a CDMO for Akzo Nobel. His background and dedication to bringing life-saving therapies to patients makes him a great asset for CBM and the greater life science community."

Carbone is a seasoned life science veteran with extensive experience building global teams designed to bring advanced therapies to patients. Most recently Peter served as Executive Vice President, Quality at Accorda Therapeutics. In this position, Peter successfully worked on the commercialization of the drug-device combination Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) for Parkinson's disease.

"We are very lucky to include a life science executive of Peter's caliber to our team," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO, CBM. "Peter has my full confidence and support as he pursues his passion for bringing life-saving medicines to patients. Peter's addition to the team comes on the heels of other additions to CBM's key leadership and management teams. With these top-echelon leaders CBM is on track to become the number one CDMO focused on cell and gene therapy."

Carbone focuses on the strategic buildout of agile, best in class operations, systems, and organizations. Over his 30-year career, Carbone held positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, Bayer and Amgen. At Novartis, Peter was head of Americas and special technologies, a role the required extended periods of service at the Novartis headquarters in Basel, CH. And, after his service for Bayer Biologics, Peter successfully navigated Akzo Nobel through the transition of its CRO business into a CDMO model. Over his career, Peter has a demonstrated ability to foster and create a corporate culture that excels at science and operations. In the teams he builds he utilizes knowledge management, risk management, and science as well as data-driven decision making as pillars for leadership excellence.

"I am excited to be a part of CBM and its mission. We are not here to make products for our customers, we are here to make our customers' products a reality," said Peter Carbone. "We are a true scientific and full life cycle partner, and we will deliver a very mature and robust platform for quality management systems and regulatory science for small and large cell and gene therapy innovators. Ultimately, my passion is for our primary customer – the patients and their loved ones."

CBM Increases Leadership Ranks

In line with CBM's mission to build the biggest and best cell and gene CDMO here in Cellicon Valley, it is hiring the best and brightest leaders. In addition to the recent promotion of Joerg Ahlgrimm from COO to CEO, and his replacement with Carbone, CBM has made numerous strategic hires.

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) is the most comprehensive advanced therapy CDMO partner in the industry servicing pre-clinical to commercial phase therapies, following a molecule from idea to launch and providing a full spectrum of services all in one location. This horizontal integration enables the utmost quality and accelerates time to market with single-source, end-to-end solutions.

