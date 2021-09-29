U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.50
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,256.00
    +81.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,839.50
    +74.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.00
    +10.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +3.92 (+20.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3464
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5710
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,186.71
    +291.91 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.07
    -8.08 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.03
    +60.93 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Center for Breakthrough Medicines Appoints Peter Carbone as COO

·4 min read

Increased Leadership Hires Signal Strong Growth for CBM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced today the appointment of Peter Carbone to Chief Operating Officer (COO). CBM is creating the world's largest end-to-end advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). CBM will provide pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.

Peter's dedication to bringing life-saving therapies to patients makes him a great asset for CBM.

Peter has over 30 years of Operations, Quality, and Technology leadership experience focused on building out or advancing global capabilities within small to large pharmaceutical companies. Peter is an accomplished Operations and Quality Executive who has served in multi-billion-dollar companies operating in biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device markets.

"Peter brings CBM a myriad of valuable skills sets," said Audrey Greenberg, Co-Founder, Center for Breakthrough Medicines. "In addition to his incredible work in big pharma, Peter also possesses specific experience starting and building a CDMO for Akzo Nobel. His background and dedication to bringing life-saving therapies to patients makes him a great asset for CBM and the greater life science community."

Carbone is a seasoned life science veteran with extensive experience building global teams designed to bring advanced therapies to patients. Most recently Peter served as Executive Vice President, Quality at Accorda Therapeutics. In this position, Peter successfully worked on the commercialization of the drug-device combination Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) for Parkinson's disease.

"We are very lucky to include a life science executive of Peter's caliber to our team," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO, CBM. "Peter has my full confidence and support as he pursues his passion for bringing life-saving medicines to patients. Peter's addition to the team comes on the heels of other additions to CBM's key leadership and management teams. With these top-echelon leaders CBM is on track to become the number one CDMO focused on cell and gene therapy."

Carbone focuses on the strategic buildout of agile, best in class operations, systems, and organizations. Over his 30-year career, Carbone held positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, Bayer and Amgen. At Novartis, Peter was head of Americas and special technologies, a role the required extended periods of service at the Novartis headquarters in Basel, CH. And, after his service for Bayer Biologics, Peter successfully navigated Akzo Nobel through the transition of its CRO business into a CDMO model. Over his career, Peter has a demonstrated ability to foster and create a corporate culture that excels at science and operations. In the teams he builds he utilizes knowledge management, risk management, and science as well as data-driven decision making as pillars for leadership excellence.

"I am excited to be a part of CBM and its mission. We are not here to make products for our customers, we are here to make our customers' products a reality," said Peter Carbone. "We are a true scientific and full life cycle partner, and we will deliver a very mature and robust platform for quality management systems and regulatory science for small and large cell and gene therapy innovators. Ultimately, my passion is for our primary customer – the patients and their loved ones."

CBM Increases Leadership Ranks
In line with CBM's mission to build the biggest and best cell and gene CDMO here in Cellicon Valley, it is hiring the best and brightest leaders. In addition to the recent promotion of Joerg Ahlgrimm from COO to CEO, and his replacement with Carbone, CBM has made numerous strategic hires.

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines
The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) is the most comprehensive advanced therapy CDMO partner in the industry servicing pre-clinical to commercial phase therapies, following a molecule from idea to launch and providing a full spectrum of services all in one location. This horizontal integration enables the utmost quality and accelerates time to market with single-source, end-to-end solutions.

Media Contact:
John F. Kouten, DeFazio Communications
(o) 609-241-7352 (c) 908-227-4714
John@defaziocommunications.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Discovery Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/The Discovery Labs)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-breakthrough-medicines-appoints-peter-carbone-as-coo-301387805.html

SOURCE Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Recommended Stories

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • Carnival UK Names Sture Myrmell as President

    Carnival UK, whose P&O Cruises UK and Cunard cruise line brands are part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced Sture Myrmell as its new president, effective Oct. 18, transitioning from his role as president of P&O Cruises Australia and president of Carnival Australia.

  • UPDATE 1-ISS urges Tesla investors not to re-elect James Murdoch, Kimbal Musk

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is recommending that Tesla investors not re-elect directors James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk because the board approved excessive compensation packages to non-executive board members. Tesla is currently valued at $766 billion. "Votes AGAINST directors James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk are warranted due to concerns regarding excessive compensation to named executive officers and to non-executive directors,” ISS wrote in a report sent to clients last week.

  • Centene names CEO of its Missouri health plan to lead Florida subsidiary

    Centene's Florida health plan, Sunshine Health, will combine Oct. 1 with Staywell Health Plan, which became part of Centene with its $17 billion acquisition of WellCare Health Plans that closed in January 2020.

  • Mediobanca's top investor Del Vecchio seeks more clout

    Mediobanca's top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has proposed changing the Italian merchant bank's by-laws to give more power to its board and shareholders over executives, but said he was not pushing for management or board changes. Two years ago, Italian eyewear billionaire Del Vecchio rocked Italy's financial establishment by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca, the Milanese bank that used to pull the strings of Italy Inc. Del Vecchio, 86, one of Italy's richest men, has been steadily increasing his Mediobanca holding after gaining a green light from the European Central Bank.

  • Analyst Report: Lazard Ltd

    Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 3,000 employees.

  • HFPA Names Five Outside Journalists to Join Its Credentials Committee and Find New Members

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the latest step in its ongoing reform efforts, tapping five outside journalists to join its credentials committee, who will be tasked with helping to screen and select new members. The HFPA notes that a third of its board is now made up of members of color, and is […]

  • Battery Ventures leads Arize AI’s $19M round for ML observability

    Arize AI is applying machine learning to some of technology’s toughest problems. Battery Ventures led the round with participation from existing investors Foundation Capital, Trinity Ventures, The House Fund and Swift Ventures. The new round comes over a year after the company came out of stealth with $4 million in seed funding led by Foundation Capital.

  • Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Voyager Digital Appoints Chief Technology Officer

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Gidwani as the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

  • Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire in wake of trading criticism

    The Fed's Robert Kaplan will resign from his position as Dallas President early in October, after scrutiny of trading. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung shares the details.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. A-Mark Precious Metals T