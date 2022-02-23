U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Center for Breakthrough Medicines and BioAnalysis LLC Form Strategic Alliance to Offer Novel Analytical Testing Services for CGT Clients

·2 min read

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced today that it has entered into an strategic agreement with BioAnalysis LLC (BIA) to provide CBM's clients with direct access to BIA's advanced testing capabilities, including characterization of viral vectors using BIA's proprietary sedimentation velocity approach to analytical ultracentrification ("SV-AUC"), as well as other advanced biophysical methods and analytics.

L to R: Audrey Greenberg, Co-Founder Center for Breakthrough Medicines; Lake Paul, PhD, Founder and President BioAnalysis; Dana Cipriano, Senior Vice President of Testing and Analytical Services, Center for Breakthrough Medicines.
L to R: Audrey Greenberg, Co-Founder Center for Breakthrough Medicines; Lake Paul, PhD, Founder and President BioAnalysis; Dana Cipriano, Senior Vice President of Testing and Analytical Services, Center for Breakthrough Medicines.

"The next generation testing capabilities for CBM's clients will be a game-changer," says CBM's SVP Dana Cipriano.

Dr. Lake Paul, founder and principal scientist at BIA, is regarded as a leader in the field and is frequently engaged to conduct rigorous evaluation of gene therapy products and processes. Through this strategic alliance, CBM gains the expert scientific and data analysis provided by Dr. Paul and his team, an invaluable resource for CBM clients in need of sophisticated assay and method development and a trusted cGMP-compliant laboratory for characterization and advanced analytical methods.

"We could not be more delighted to partner with Dr. Paul and the BIA team – the next generation testing capabilities they bring to the table for CBM's innovator clients will be a game-changer," says Dana Cipriano, Senior Vice President of Testing and Analytical Services at Center for Breakthrough Medicines. "As a CDMO collaborator, BIA has found the perfect match in CBM," says Dr. Paul, adding "Our testing capabilities are unrivaled, and the sophisticated innovator clientele CBM connects with BIA will be a true differentiator in the CGT analytical testing space."

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines
CBM is a horizontally integrated cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). CBM offers fully integrated, bench to bedside, pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities including, process development, plasmid DNA, viral vector manufacturing, cell banking, cell processing, and a full suite of complimentary testing and analytic capabilities. CBM's innovative horizontal integration enables the utmost quality and accelerates time to market and affordability of advanced therapies from discovery to commercialization without compromising quality through a single-source, end-to-end solution, providing the opportunity for incubators, academics, researchers, and companies small to large to align with the most comprehensive manufacturing partner in the industry.

About BioAnalysis LLC.
Bioanalysis LLC is an agile, non-clinical CRO (Contract Research Organization) that provides answers to the toughest questions with scientifically in-depth analyses. With our deep experience in Analytical Method Development, GMP Validation, CMC Strategy, and Quality Control, we help improve science at every stage of the product lifecycle. We specialize in Biophysics and Mass Spectrometry applications for Gene Therapy, mAbs, Therapeutic Proteins, ADCs, and Nanoparticles.

Media Contact:
John F. Kouten, DeFazio Communications
(o) 609-241-7352 (c) 908-227-4714
John@defaziocommunications.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Discovery Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/The Discovery Labs)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-breakthrough-medicines-and-bioanalysis-llc-form-strategic-alliance-to-offer-novel-analytical-testing-services-for-cgt-clients-301488372.html

SOURCE Center for Breakthrough Medicines

