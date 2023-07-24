Center for Christian Virtue buys Dispatch building on Broad for $1.1 million

The Center for Christian Virtue said it has purchased through an affiliate the former Columbus Dispatch building at 62 E. Broad St. across the from the Ohio Statehouse. The group said the sale price was $1.1 million.

On its website, the center said it would use the five-story, 30,000-square-foot building for several initiatives including:

The Ohio Christian Education Network, which it says is a group of more than 170 evangelical and Catholic schools across the state.

The Christian Business Partnership, a Christian Chamber of Commerce.

The Church Ambassador Network, which it says has more than 2,200 churches dedicated to "Biblical civic engagement."

“From our new location across from the historic Ohio Statehouse, CCV intends to cover our leaders with prayer and to influence our representatives to do the right thing for the good of our neighbors, our city, and our state," Aaron Baer, Center for Christian Virtue president, said on the group's website.

The group has membership on the board of Protect Women Ohio, which formed earlier this year to fight an a possible constitutional amendment on abortion rights on the November ballot.

Two years ago, the group bought the building next door at 60 E. Broad St. for $1.25 million. The website said it intends to list that building for sale.

The Dispatch moved its newsroom to 605 S. Front St. this year, joining other Dispatch departments. It left the landmark building at 34 S. 3rd St. in 2016 after the Wolfe family sold the paper to GateHouse Media, which merged with Gannett to form the company that now owns The Dispatch.

