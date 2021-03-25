U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

New Center Designed to Help Children with Autism Opening in Moorhead

·2 min read

MOORHEAD, Minn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is opening a new autism therapy center for children in Moorhead. Located at 1530 1st Avenue North in Moorhead, the new center is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and will serve families across the greater Fargo-Moorhead area. Caravel Autism Health's intake team is currently scheduling appointments for clients at the Moorhead center.

Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health)
Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health)

Founded by clinicians who specialize in working with children on the autism spectrum, Caravel Autism Health has been helping families living with the challenge of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade. Caravel Autism Health's specialists provide a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

The driving force behind the new center was local demand, according to Rachel Hohenstein, BCBA, Clinical Director for Caravel Autism Health in Moorhead. "The autism prevalence rate for Minnesota children is 1 in 44," said Hohenstein. "There's both a high level of need here for specialized autism services and a shortage of providers, meaning families don't have access to the right kind of care. We are excited to be opening in Moorhead. ABA therapy can be truly life-changing for kids who have autism."

The Moorhead autism therapy center is the 10th that Caravel Autism Health has opened in Minnesota since 2019. Jackie Vick, Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations for Caravel Autism Health, says that timing is critical for young children with autism: "As an organization, we are committed to delivering better outcomes. Research demonstrates that ABA therapy can have a profound impact on a child's development, especially when we can start early in life. We want to ensure that families have access to the best possible therapy for their children."

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 507-322-7752 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-center-designed-to-help-children-with-autism-opening-in-moorhead-301256308.html

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

