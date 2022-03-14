U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY® AWARDED $605,000 THROUGH CONGRESSIONALLY DIRECTED SPENDING SPONSORED BY SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY)

·4 min read

Community Project Funding to Support the Development of the Food Is Medicine® Greenhouse at The Center's Children's Specialty Hospital

ROCK HILL, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery (TCFD) was awarded $605,000 through Congressionally Directed Spending for its Community Project Funding, sponsored by longtime supporter of TCFD, US Senator Charles Schumer. The award will be used for the development of the Food Is Medicine Greenhouse at The Center's Children's Specialty Hospital for complex disabilities, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/The Center for Discovery)
(PRNewsfoto/The Center for Discovery)

The Food Is Medicine Greenhouse will support The Center for Discovery's comprehensive model of care, which emphasizes the medicinal and therapeutic value of high quality, nutrient-dense food – led by The Center's Department of Nourishment Arts® (DNA) – and will undoubtedly strengthen the standard of care for the highly complex and vulnerable population the specialty hospital will serve. The Center's farm currently spans over 300 certified organic and biodynamic acres in rural Sullivan County, New York.

The Greenhouse will significantly advance the Children's Specialty Hospital and The Center's robust Food is Medicine program by way of: providing optimal food and nutrition for patients of the specialty hospital and The Center's broader program; providing educational, therapeutic, and pre-vocational opportunities for individuals admitted into the specialty hospital, as well as children from surrounding communities who will attend the adjacent daycare and 853 special education school; supporting nutrition and culinary training programs that will lead to improved outcomes for patients and their families– most of whom will come from underserved communities where healthy eating is an unmet challenge; and, providing additional healthy and affordable food options to the surrounding Sullivan County community, which has historically had some of the poorest health outcomes in New York State.

"Over the years, I've been a tireless fighter for The Center For Discovery's frontline workers and those they serve, and today I'm proud to deliver over $600,000 to build the Food Is Medicine Greenhouse to strengthen the standard of care for their highly complex and vulnerable population through high quality, nutrient-dense food. As the community works together to improve health outcomes and fight food insecurity in Sullivan County, this project will create new healthy and affordable food options for Sullivan County families and children while also providing new educational opportunities for hundreds of children with disabilities attending the special education school and receiving inpatient treatment at the new hospital in Rock Hill," said Senator Schumer.

"We are so grateful for Senator Schumer's ongoing support of our organization and for his dedication to helping The Center realize its dream of creating a first-of-its-kind Children's Specialty Hospital. With the addition of this new greenhouse, we are further equipped to treat children and support their families from a nutritional perspective – getting them back on track to lead optimal, healthy lives - all while learning new skills," said CEO of The Center for Discovery, Patrick H. Dollard.

In July of 2021, The Center broke ground on the Children's Specialty Hospital with the help of a $35 million loan from the USDA which was championed by Senator Schumer during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a decade in the making, the Children's Specialty Hospital and its multi-disciplinary, whole-person approach to health and education will revolutionize care for those with complex conditions, like autism.

About The Center for Discovery®: The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit www.tcfd.org.

The Center for Discovery®: Michael Rosen
Executive VP of Marketing and Strategic Communications
(917) 232-5556
mrosen@tcfd.org

Senator Schumer:
Allison Biasotti
(202) 224-7433

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-center-for-discovery-awarded-605-000-through-congressionally-directed-spending-sponsored-by-senate-majority-leader-charles-schumer-d-ny-301501456.html

SOURCE The Center for Discovery

