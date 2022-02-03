U.S. markets closed

Center for Discovery, Innovation, and Development Partners With Data Analytics Firm to Create Predictive Health Solutions, a Software Company Focused on Improving Outcomes

·4 min read

Specialized software company will create healthcare-specific solutions to improve health outcomes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development (CDID), an affiliate member of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital, announced a partnership with Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. to create Predictive Health Solutions, a new company that will create healthcare-focused, analytical solutions to improve patient outcomes.

RWJBarnabas Health unveils the new logo.
RWJBarnabas Health unveils the new logo.

Drawing upon the combined expertise of its parent companies, Predictive Health Solutions will create solutions tailored specifically to the healthcare industry. Pinnacle Solutions brings capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, while CDID provides expertise in the healthcare industry and the operational infrastructure for development.

The initial Predictive Health Solutions offering helps healthcare providers tackle the problem of patient no-shows. The solution leverages electronic medical record data, including zip code and family demographics, along with other enriched information, such as weather, traffic, construction, demographic, clinic specialties, retention, ratings, and other factors to predict the likelihood of a patient showing up for their scheduled appointments. In the long-term, these prediction models will prompt proactive operational improvements, such as sending appointment reminders or an offer for transportation, in order to reduce no-show appointments and ensure patients receive the care they need. The technology also gives healthcare providers a critical tool for developing intelligent overbooking strategies for their patient appointments. Additional Predictive Health Solutions offerings are in active development.

"Through Predictive Health Solutions, we will create paths that lead to improved access to care and health outcomes," said Michael Dribbon, Ph.D., Vice President of Business Development & Chief Innovation and Research Officer at Children's Specialized Hospital and CDID. "The objectives of Predictive Health Solutions align with the healthcare industry's overarching drive to a more holistic health model that addresses not only people's healthcare needs, but their overall well-being and the health of their communities."

"We are excited to partner with the Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development and Children's Specialized Hospital to provide empowering solutions for the healthcare industry through advanced data analytics," said Donald L. Penix, Jr. (D.J.), President & CEO, Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. "We are especially excited about our joint efforts on the No-Show Predictor. With this solution, not only do we have the opportunity to significantly improve patient outcomes by helping to ensure patients receive the care they need, but we are also helping providers minimize revenue loss and improve operational efficiencies by minimizing no-shows – an issue of widespread proportions with losses estimated to be as much as $150 billion annually in the US."

Predictive Health Solutions software will be available to hospitals and health systems across the country in early 2022. Leaders should contact info@phs.technology to learn more.

About Predictive Health Solutions

Predictive Health Solutions (PHS), a joint venture of CDID and Pinnacle Solutions, was established to improve access to healthcare, improve diagnostic algorithms, and enhance patient outcomes. PHS uses patient data and external data sources to develop solutions that better address healthcare needs. Using machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, PHS helps organizations create optimal health for their communities. For more information, visit phs.technology.

About Children's Specialized Hospital

Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized.

About the Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development

The Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development (CDID) develops, innovates and discovers solutions for advancing the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults with special healthcare needs and their families. CDID transforms health and healthcare, through creating disruptive positive change by discovery, development, growth, and implementation of innovative care, products, services, collaborations, and ideas. CDID examines and pursues health improvements by embracing accelerated innovation principles and strategies that focus on the human experience to identify needs, and design solutions to meet them. To learn more visit www.cdid.org.

About Pinnacle Solutions

Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. was founded to offer advanced statistical and analytic consulting services to collect, integrate, analyze and interpret the large volumes of data that organizations utilize to run their operations. From a concept to a complete implementation, Pinnacle Solutions' team of data scientists help businesses understand the past, monitor the present, and predict future outcomes as they move the organization ahead. To learn more visit https://thepinnaclesolutions.com/.

Media Contact: Carrie Cristello
908-347-3157

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-discovery-innovation-and-development-partners-with-data-analytics-firm-to-create-predictive-health-solutions-a-software-company-focused-on-improving-outcomes-301475369.html

SOURCE RWJBarnabas Health

