Center for Elders' Independence Signs with TRHC for Key PACE Services

·2 min read

Agreement with one of the nation's largest PACE programs underscores TRHC's momentum delivering PACE-specific products and services into this crucial market 

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced that the Center for Elders' Independence (CEI), a California PACE program of 30 years and one of the largest in the nation, has signed a three year agreement with TRHC for key PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) services, including comprehensive pharmacy and risk adjustment services to support their five centers and more than 1,000 participants in the East San Francisco Bay area.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)
(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

"We are thrilled to partner with CEI to enhance the participant experience and PACE outcomes," said Brian Adams, President and Interim CEO of TRHC. "Our commitment to optimizing organizational outcomes for PACE has helped us become a trusted partner for PACE organizations at every phase of development."

CEI implemented TRHC's Capstone Risk Adjustment services in June of 2022 and completed implementation of CareKinesis PACE-specific pharmacy services on November 1st, 2022. Through close collaboration with CareKinesis clinical pharmacists, CEI will be able to ensure medication regimens are optimized for safety and efficacy while also improving adherence for their participants.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Tabula Rasa," said Maria Zamora, President and CEO, CEI. "Our participants have a high need for robust medication coordination. They speak 23 languages and providing care in those languages, including medication instructions, is critical to delivering high quality comprehensive care. As our team works closely with the CareKinesis clinical pharmacist team, to further customize medication regimens, CEI believes we will see a positive impact on our participant care and experience."

PACE is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) initiative aimed at enabling older adults who have been deemed nursing home eligible to remain in their homes as they age. Approximately 60,000 participants are served by 142 programs in 31 states.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combating medication overload and reducing adverse drug events. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit tabularasahealthcare.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-elders-independence-signs-with-trhc-for-key-pace-services-301670732.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

