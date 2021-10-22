U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

The Center for Health Affairs Names Leaders to its Affiliate Community Health Affairs Board of Directors

·3 min read

With the Leadership of this Board, The Center is Living into its Commitment to Make a Meaningful Impact in the Communities it Serves.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of eight new members to its affiliate Community Health Affairs Board of Directors.

Comprised of hospital, academic and community leaders in Northeast Ohio, the Community Health Affairs Board supports the organization in addressing healthcare needs and issues to improve health and wellness throughout the community.

Serving through Dec. 31, 2023, will be:

"I am delighted to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to this board," said Al Matyas, Community Health Affairs Board Chair and Vice President of Ambulatory Operations & Business Development at Southwest General Health Center. "Their breadth and depth of experience will bring valuable insights to our collaborative work aimed at serving our shared community."

The Community Health Affairs Board of Directors governs the 501(c)(6) Ohio nonprofit corporation and affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs and together with The Center's leadership aims to leverage the community's collective expertise and resources to implement collaborative solutions to healthcare challenges. The diversity of organizations represented on the board signifies the scope of factors comprising social determinants of health and illuminated through the collaborative community health needs assessments as well as HealthyNEO.org.

"I'm incredibly impressed by the dedication and excellence of the leaders throughout our community and so pleased this group of individuals has agreed to give their time and expertise and serve in this leadership capacity to support the important work of our member hospitals and their partners who are focused on impacting the health of our community," said Brian Lane, President & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact:
Tracy Wise
2162553695
http://www.neohospitals.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-center-for-health-affairs-names-leaders-to-its-affiliate-community-health-affairs-board-of-directors-301406420.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

