U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.75
    +32.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,754.00
    +166.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,853.50
    +121.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.70
    +17.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    +0.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.50
    -11.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -1.31 (-6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8930
    +1.0180 (+0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,111.97
    +1,051.70 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.57
    +371.89 (+153.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.79
    +26.54 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Center Parcs UK & Ireland Chooses Dayforce to Lead Workforce Transformation

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
·2 min read
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian Continues Momentum in EMEA as Leading Retail and Hospitality Organisations Choose Dayforce

LONDON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, has announced that Center Parcs UK & Ireland has selected Dayforce to optimise its workforce, drive employee engagement, and strengthen regulatory compliance. Dayforce will help Center Parcs empower and retain its front-line workers through its comprehensive workforce management capabilities, including time and attendance, intelligent scheduling, task management, and people analytics.

With more than 10,000 employees across six locations in the UK and Ireland, Center Parcs is a global leader in the domestic short break market. To support its long-term vision, Center Parcs wanted a HCM partner to help streamline its legacy HR operations, eliminate paper-based processes, and stay ahead of compliance challenges in a fast-changing regulatory landscape.

With Dayforce, Center Parcs will unlock the power of its total workforce and drive value creation through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes. And with always-on innovations like the award-winning Dayforce mobile application, employees receive the flexibility and freedom to manage their work-life from anywhere, at any time.

“Dayforce has provided us with the technology we need to not only manage the schedules of our complex workforce, but also ensure our colleagues are able to achieve a work-life balance even more effectively,” said Raj Singh-Dehal, Chief Corporate Officer, Center Parcs UK & Ireland. “With its innovative technology, Ceridian was the perfect partner to lead our workforce transformation journey.”

“Center Parcs joining the Ceridian community speaks to our growing momentum in EMEA – as more organisations choose Dayforce to elevate their people-centric needs and build a strong foundation for future growth and success,” said Wendy Muirhead, Managing Director and Regional Leader for EMEA, Ceridian. “The automation, flexibility, and accessibility of the Dayforce platform will deliver a best-in-class employee experience for Center Parcs’ people.”

Ceridian has a proven track record of delivering quantifiable value for organisations in Europe and around the world. To learn more, please visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Patrick Allen
(647) 417-2208
Patrick.Allen@Ceridian.com


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report signaled a big draw in US crude stockpiles as an ongoing dispute halts exports from Turkey.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksWest Texas Intermediate futures rose for a third session toward

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Bitcoin holds ground amid Binance lawsuit, XRP continues run up, U.S. equities dip

    Bitcoin rebounded in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. XRP led the winners.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Starbucks may serve as a leading indicator of where [the restaurant] industry is headed': Analyst

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • Alibaba to Split Into Six Groups and Explore IPOs in a Departure From Jack Ma Era

    The biggest structural overhaul in the Chinese tech company’s history comes days after co-founder Jack Ma returned to mainland China. The stock jumped in U.S. trading.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.