U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,942.92
    +47.84 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,854.17
    +223.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,793.25
    +223.95 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.80
    +23.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.97
    +1.20 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +10.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0103 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5120
    -0.0570 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0104 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7000
    -0.3300 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,329.38
    +385.08 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.45
    +4.15 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

The Center for Regenerative Medicine Offers State-of-the-Art Non Surgical Solutions for Arthritic Conditions

The Center for Regenerative Medicine
·2 min read

The Center for Regenerative Medicine, in operation for over 30 years, helping patients regain their quality of life non-surgically, has created The Knee Diaries.

Featured Image for The Center for Regenerative Medicine

Featured Image for The Center for Regenerative Medicine
Featured Image for The Center for Regenerative Medicine

MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Regenerative Medicine (CRM) is paving the way with state-of-the-art, non-surgical treatments to help patients regain quality of life. In order to educate the public about all the non-surgical solutions, CRM created The Knee Diaries. Here is an excerpt from The Knee Diaries: "Patient is a 61-year-old male with the chief complaint of knee pain who visited The Center for Regenerative Medicine. He was diagnosed with bone-on-bone osteoarthritis of the left knee, causing him much pain and discomfort. He was informed that only a total knee replacement could help him. He is otherwise healthy. On exam, he had point tenderness to the medial side of the left knee (medical lingo: inner side). An X-ray showed severe arthritis of the knee (X-ray on the left). Patient started receiving treatments at The Center for Regenerative Medicine. Today, he is feeling much better (X-ray on the right).

"This is how it works: The Physician introduces biologics into the damaged arthritic knee by means of a precise injection. This process is followed by several other modalities, including Collateral Artery Flow Exercises, in order to accelerate the process. Depending on the tissue damage, severity of the condition and the size of the joint that needs to be injected, patients will normally need anywhere from two to four treatments to improve. There is no downtime and patients can return back to their normal activities soon after (always adhering to common sense ). The treatments help most muscular-skeletal problems such as low back pain, shoulder pain, whiplash, sciatica, tendinitis, sprains, torn ligaments and cartilage damage."

Located in Miami, Florida, The Center for Regenerative Medicine, in business since 2000, includes a team of professionals that are dedicated to improving your quality of life, paving the way to enhance the science of non-surgical treatments. CRM has treated Team USA, professional athletes and typical patients that want to return to activities they once enjoyed. Please visit Arthritisusa.net and learn about all the wonderful non-surgical treatments offered today.

For more information on The Knee Diaries, please visit Arthritisusa.net and or call  Marie Barba at 305-891-4686.

Contact Information:
Marie Barba
Manager
marie@genorthix.com
305-8914686

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

    The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000. "As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note. However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

  • CureVac shares surge after preliminary data on COVID-19 and flu shots

    CureVac shares rocketed 26% in premarket trade as the German company said preliminary data from its early stage trial for its COVID-19 and seasonal flu shots had positive results to advance to the next stage of clinical testing. CureVac is developing the shots with GlaxoSmithKline . CureVac said the COVID-19 shot was well tolerated, and that neutralizing antibodies were beginning at the lowest tested dose for younger adults. The seasonal flu shot was also well tolerated with an increase in antib

  • China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers

    Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" vaccines as Beijing rebuffs mRNA shots from the U.S. and the EU.

  • MindMed Provides Corporate Update and 2023 Outlook

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today provided a corporate update and outlook for 2023.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's

    FDA approves Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's lecanemab on an accelerated basis. Eisai filed a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the FDA to get a traditional approval for Leqembi.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    While the healthcare industry may not seem at first glance like the most exciting place to invest your cash, it has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors for investing. Healthcare companies tend to supply the products and services that consumers need no matter what is happening with the market or the economy. If you are looking to add cash to more fantastic healthcare stocks in the month of January, here are two no-brainer buys that can enrich your portfolio over the long term.

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Medicine

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in medicine. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Medicine. The recent pandemic was the best reflection of the advancements in the field of medicine. Vaccines were developed at a […]

  • Khiron wins first medical cannabis contract with Colombia's largest public insurance company

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), continues to pioneer the medical cannabis market in LATAM by announcing that Zerenia has signed a contract with insurance CAPITAL SALUD EPS, to provide medical cannabis services and products to CAPITAL SALUD EPS patient population and has already begun treating the first cohort of patients. Under the contract, CAPITAL SALUD EPS patients will get access to Khiron's products and clinical service

  • 'The threshold of a new age': CEO of local Alzheimer's group on Biogen's new drug

    The CEO of the Mass. chapter of the Alzheimer's Association calls the FDA's approval of Leqembi last week "a disease paradigm change."

  • Deals, data kick off biotech's big JPM Week

    Biotech companies are trying to get in front of investors and potential partners — and regulators — with news ahead of the big J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic.But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5 variant poised to spark another major—if less than overwhelming—surge. And McCarthy and his fellow Republicans have a disturbing set of plans for so-called o

  • Is It Bad To Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?

    If you're rolling out of bed and heading straight to your coffee pot, you're not alone. Many people rely on the jolt of caffeine that the first cup of coffee gives them to get the day started. For some, it may even be less about the caffeine, and more about the comforting routine of waking up to a piping hot cup of Joe. Coffee can even provide some amazing health benefits, but lovers of this beverage may want to avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach.Coffee tastes amazing and gives you that b

  • COVID killed nearly 1,600 New Yorkers as new variant emerged in December. It may get worse

    COVID-19's new highly contagious XBB.1.5 variant took hold of NY in December. Here's what you should know about concerns of post-holiday infections.

  • Dennis Eckersley, family release statement after daughter's newborn child found abandoned in the woods

    Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his family say they are “utterly devastated” after daughter's newborn baby was found alone in the woods.

  • Cingulate begins Phase 3 tests of novel treatment for ADHD

    Cingulate's technology will let patients receive ADHD treatment without second doses or boosters to get through the day.

  • What This Drug News Could Mean for Sanofi Shareholders

    This star drug for Sanofi is one step closer to approval in the European Union for another chronic inflammatory disease.

  • How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread

    Tumor cells traverse many different types of fluids as they travel through the body. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesCell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic. Over the last century, how researchers understood cell migration was limited to the effects of biochem

  • Urine luck: These CES startups want to take a closer look at your waste

    You wait for years for a urine analysis company, then all of them hit their flow all at once. One of the notable trends at CES in Las Vegas this year was that the quantified-self movement is going deeper. Withings U-Scan.

  • Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

    After having pancreatic cancer twice, Charles Czajkowski is dedicating the rest of his life to raising awareness of the early symptoms