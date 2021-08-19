Center Street Lending Hits $2 Billion Milestone Mark

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Center Street Lending , a leading specialty lender for residential investors announced a major milestone of $2 billion in cumulative originations. This milestone was achieved concurrently with the Company's largest monthly originations of $87.4 million.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence in serving our customers."

"We are grateful to our customers, capital partners, industry partners and all of our Center Street team members in helping us achieve these results" said Stephen Couig, CEO. "It takes a special group of people to have the ability to respond to adversity, come together, and propel the company forward, especially from the ambiguity that COVID brought. As we look ahead, we are excited to be able to expand our loan products to meet our customers diverse borrowing needs as the market for residential value-add real estate continues its upward trajectory."

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence in serving our customers. We couldn't be prouder of our efforts these last 11 years. With our ever-growing slate of flexible products and our promise to be the best lending solution for our clients, we are excited for what the next decade holds for Center Street" shared Michael Marshall, CFO.

"Anytime a company hits a milestone, it's a time for reflection on the hard work, perseverance, and adaptability that it takes to hit such achievements,'' said Jared Reyes, VP of Sales. He added, "appreciation for our team, appreciation for our business partners, and most of all appreciation for our customers deserves the utmost recognition. We are proud of the accomplishments over the last 11 years, and we are excited for the milestones that we will reach in the future."

About Center Street Lending. Provides lending solutions to residential real estate investors. Current loan programs include: Fix/Flip, Short and Long Term Rental, Bridge, Ground-Up Construction, 30 year DSCR and 5/1 Flex-Term in loan sizes from $100k-$15MM+. Center Street offers attractively priced loans, quick access and hassle-free IN-HOUSE draws, no hidden fees, transparent communication, and quick results. All loans are only for business purposes. Current markets include: AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, MD, NC, OR, TN, TX, VA, and WA. Submit an application with Center Street Lending today.

