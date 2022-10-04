U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Centerline Biomedical announces Gulam Khan as Chief Executive Officer

·1 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline"), which recently commercialized its Intra-Operative Positioning Systems IOPS®, has appointed Gulam Khan, Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Khan has more than two decades of executive leadership experience, including serving as the President and CEO of Mentor, Ohio-based US Endoscopy and serving as the Senior Vice President of Procedural Solutions at STERIS Corporation. Having lead organizations that focused on new product development, Mr. Khan is passionate about collaborating with physicians, nurses and technicians to improve patient care through product innovation. The IOPS® technology is an innovative, 3D GPS-like surgical navigation technology designed to improve endovascular procedure outcomes and reduce procedural-based radiation exposure for surgeons, the operating room staff, and patients.

"We're thrilled to have Gulam join us at this important stage of development for Centerline Biomedical." said Todd Schwarzinger, Chairman of the Board. "Gulam's broad and deep industry experience, respected leadership and proven track record of driving commercial success will be invaluable in helping the Company realize its vision of revolutionizing endovascular surgical navigation."

"I am honored to join Centerline." said Gulam Khan, CEO of Centerline Biomedical. "What the Centerline team has accomplished in developing and commercializing the IOPS®, platform is inspirational. This is important technology and Centerline's mission checks every box of what a medical company should seek to achieve."

About Centerline Biomedical

Founded in 2014, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's FDA-cleared technology platform, Intra-Operative Positioning Systems IOPS®, enables dramatically improved visualization and guidance in endovascular procedures. Visit www.centerlinebiomedical.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerline-biomedical-announces-gulam-khan-as-chief-executive-officer-301640480.html

SOURCE Centerline Biomedical

