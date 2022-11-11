U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.43
    +23.06 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,619.56
    -95.81 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,287.77
    +173.62 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.03
    +11.11 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    +1.92 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.40
    +15.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0346
    +0.0149 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0114 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6780
    -3.0420 (-2.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,989.63
    -398.88 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.61
    +0.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Centerline Drive Launches Scholarship Program for Women in Trucking

·2 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Drivers has a new scholarship program to help women become truck drivers.

The Drive It Forward scholarship will provide financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial driver.
The Drive It Forward scholarship will provide financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial driver.

Centerline Drivers has a new scholarship program to help women become commerical truck drivers.

The Drive It Forward scholarship is in honor of Sheila Castaneda, a key member of the Centerline Drivers' leadership team and a proponent of promoting opportunities for women in trucking.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial driver.

The scholarship will be for the full tuition amount up to $7,500.

"Sheila Castaneda was a steadfast proponent of encouraging women in trucking and spent a lot of her time mentoring and coaching women across Centerline. To honor her memory, we set up this scholarship fund," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "I'm glad we able to continue her legacy at Centerline and help other women experiencing adversity through this scholarship program."

All women interested in a CDL program are encouraged to apply. Special consideration will be given to those demonstrating a financial need or adverse life circumstances that delayed or interfered with their career plans.

General Requirements: 

  • Female

  • Be at least 21 years of age at the date of commencement.

  • Have applied for admission to a qualified CDL program and have the required basic criteria to be accepted.

  • New to the trucking industry and not held a CDL license before.

All eligible drivers will submit an online application demonstrating they meet all criteria outlined as conditions of the scholarship. Applicants must provide an essay explaining their circumstances, a professional reference and work history. The deadline for this year's applications is December 31st, 2022 at 11:59 EST.

Click here to apply

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerline-drive-launches-scholarship-program-for-women-in-trucking-301675820.html

SOURCE Centerline Drivers

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

    Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.

  • Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'

    Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff during a meeting.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Elon Musk Made Unusual Request in Falling Out With Top Tesla Lieutenant

    As Tesla’s stock rose rapidly, Elon Musk focused on whether compensation for employees matched their contributions, and he asked a top deputy to forfeit some of his unvested equity.

  • Polestar reports higher Q3 revenue, narrows its losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in stock for Polestar following third-quarter earnings.

  • SEC gets more support in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    Three more companies and organizations have requested to weigh in on the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again

    Oil markets are responding once again to news out of China, with oil prices up by over 3% as Covid restrictions are eased

  • China Has Links to Dozens of Canadian Miners Tied to Critical Minerals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has built up stakes in more than two dozen Canadian mining companies, including some of the industry’s biggest names. Canada’s latest crackdown on foreign investments in critical minerals is about to put a chill on such activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Empire Files fo

  • California sues 3M, Dupont, 16 other companies over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water

    Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s.

  • Harley-Davidson names new logistics firm for its Pennsylvania plant

    Harley-Davidson Inc. named a new third-party logistics provider for its York, Pennsylvania, plant, allaying local fears of possible job losses from the change.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Infringed Teva's Patents, Ordered To Pay $176M

    A federal jury has asked Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE: LLY) to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Lilly

  • 3 Things Investors Should Know Before Buying Roku Stock

    From its initial public offering in Sept. 2017 until hitting an all-time high in July 2021, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares produced a monumental return of more than 3,000%, absolutely crushing the Nasdaq Composite during the same period. For investors who are considering buying the stock now, here are three things smart investors know about Roku. Roku is a streaming platform, operating a three-sided ecosystem that connects viewers, advertisers, and content companies.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,

  • Driverless car startup Argo AI to lay off 79 Miami employees

    Autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI will lay off 79 Miami employees after announcing the company will shut down and be absorbed by investors Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen. The affected jobs include more than 30 AVS test specialists, nine AVS test managers, eight mapping specialists and more. Argo reports the affected employees will be let go in four stages, with the first group terminated on Nov. 1.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

    The underwhelming share price performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LITE ) in the past three years would have...

  • Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Revenue Forecasts By 0.2%

    Celebrations may be in order for Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...