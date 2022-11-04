U.S. markets closed

Centerline Drivers Named a Top Company For Women To Work For In Transportation By Women In Trucking Association For Fourth Straight Year

·2 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Centerline Drivers has been named one of the Top Companies for Women to Work For In Transportation by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association.

The list includes companies from across the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including carriers, logistics companies and equipment manufacturers. The honor reflects Centerline's dedication to being a leader in helping women thrive in all levels of the trucking industry while continuing to get drivers on the road and keep America moving.

Centerline continues to work hard to develop the next generation of female transportation leaders. Women hold 50% of leadership positions and make up two-thirds of Centerline's workforce.

"At Centerline, we pride ourselves on promoting diversity and inclusion among our drivers, our support staff, and our clients. I'm so proud to share this award with them" said Centerline President Jill Quinn. "I'm so honored to have won this award four years in a row and I hope we can continue to expand this field for women."

Nominations for the award focused on corporate culture, work flexibility, competitive compensation and benefits, and opportunities for professional development and career advancement opportunities. The 100 companies on the list were chosen from nearly 22,000 votes. The list was announced in WIT's official publication, Redefining the Road.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

Media Contact
Casey Nighbor
Sr Manager, Communications
TrueBlue
cnighbor@trueblue.com
(630) 635-7771

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerline-drivers-named-a-top-company-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation-by-women-in-trucking-association-for-fourth-straight-year-301669390.html

SOURCE Centerline

