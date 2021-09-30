U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +0.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +35.10 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3473
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2530
    -0.7060 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,503.76
    +2,270.39 (+5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

CenterPoint Energy announces increase in Common Stock dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 to $0.17 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

About CenterPoint Energy
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned approximately $36 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Communications
Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com
Investors:
Philip Holder / Jackie Richert
Phone 713.207.6500

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-announces-increase-in-common-stock-dividend-301389263.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

