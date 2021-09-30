HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 to $0.17 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned approximately $36 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact

Media:

Communications

Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Investors:

Philip Holder / Jackie Richert

Phone 713.207.6500

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-announces-increase-in-common-stock-dividend-301389263.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.