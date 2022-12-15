U.S. markets closed

CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1900 and Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1900 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on March 9, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an annual dividend growth rate of 9% when compared to dividends paid in 2022.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular semiannual cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock payable March 1, 2023 to shareholders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Communications
Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com
Investors:
Investor_Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-declares-regular-common-stock-dividend-of-0-1900-and-series-a-preferred-stock-dividend-of-30-6250--301704792.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

