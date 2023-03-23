U.S. markets closed

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
Houston, TX, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  April 27, 2023

 

Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

 

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

 

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call"

 

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,400 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

 

CONTACT: Danette Savela - (713) 207-7576


