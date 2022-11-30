U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,558.25
    +33.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.70
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6620
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,897.78
    +397.75 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.09
    +12.36 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.81
    +18.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalizes its payment determination and sets a rate of $897 for Immunovia's IMMray PanCan-d test

·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV) today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized their payment determination on a price of $897 for Immunovia's IMMray PanCan-d test. The determined rate will be effective from 1st January 2023.

After a period of public comment CMS agreed with the recommendation made by the Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory Test (CDLT) Advisory Panel to crosswalk IMMray PanCan-d rate to code 81503, brand name OVA1, and set a price of $897 for Immunovia's test.

"The CMS decision is a significant milestone in the commercialization efforts for our IMMray PanCan-d test and a further step on our path towards reimbursement. We are very pleased with CMS determination as it reinforces the value of the IMMray PanCan-d test. We continue to advance in our mission ensuring patients have access to early detection testing for pancreatic cancer in high-risk populations," said Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

CMS is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides health coverage to more than 100 million people in the U.S. CMS sets the basis for payment for lab tests through the clinical lab free schedule (CLFS).

More information on the billing and coding decision can be found on the CMS website under "Final Payment Determinations".

For more information, please contact:
Philipp Mathieu,
CEO and President
philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

About Immunovia 
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

###

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3675195/1703988.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centers-for-medicare--medicaid-services-finalizes-its-payment-determination-and-sets-a-rate-of-897-for-immunovias-immray-pancan-d-test-301689929.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Gains as Alzheimer's Agitation Study Meets Goal

    Axsome's (AXSM) phase III ACCORD study evaluating AXS-05 for treating Alzheimer's disease agitation met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Shares rise.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Horizon Therapeutics Fields Takeover Interest From Pharma Giants

    The drugmaker recently had a market value almost $18 billion as big pharmaceutical companies rely on acquisitions to expand sales.

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • FTX founder manipulated ESG to earn 'virtue signaling glow': Palantir co-founder

    The founder of the crypto exchange FTX manipulated ESG to convince investors that everything was above board before filing for bankruptcy, investor says.

  • How Much Money Do You Need To Retire at 57?

    Who wouldn't want to retire early? The question is, how much will it cost? Here's a quick and dirty way to get an answer.

  • Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives

    Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that … Continue reading → The post Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    NetApp (NTAP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.45% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • HPE stock rises following earnings beat, raised guidance for Q1 2023

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise's latest earnings report and its revenue guidance heading into 2023.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.