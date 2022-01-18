U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0081 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,329.58
    +593.77 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES BOARD OF TRUSTEES APPOINTMENTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the appointment of Rodney Jones-Tyson as Trustee, the addition of Bob Levine as a non-voting observer to the Board of Trustees ("Board") and the transition of John Schissel to Chair of the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Rodney and Bob to the Board of Centerspace in their respective capacities. I am also excited to work with John as Chair," said Centerspace President and CEO Mark Decker, Jr.

"Rodney brings significant experience from his roles at Baird and his perspective will be invaluable as we look to continue to successfully scale the Company in the coming years, particularly as we work to extend our efforts to be a great place to work and align our team around our mission," Decker continued. "In addition, it has been a pleasure getting to work with Bob through our recent acquisition of the KMS portfolio. His insights into the Minneapolis multifamily market will be particularly helpful as we execute on the integration of KMS and continue to seek new opportunities in the market."

Mr. Schissel succeeds Jeff Caira as Chair who will remain on the Board after serving as Chair for the past four and a half years.

"I am honored to take on the role as Chair and want to thank Jeff for his leadership during the successful transformation of Centerspace from a diversified REIT to a growing, focused housing company," said John Schissel, "I am also extremely privileged to be able to work with the exceptional management team at Centerspace that developed and executed on the transition strategy, as well as, my fellow Trustees who have all contributed to Centerspace's many successes in recent years. We believe there are many more opportunities for the Company to continue to distinguish itself in the years ahead."

Mr. Jones-Tyson has over 30 years of experience working for global financial services companies and is currently the Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Baird, a privately held, employee-owned wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Prior to his current position, Mr. Jones-Tyson was Baird's Chief Risk Officer from 2018-2021, the Chief Operating Officer for Baird's Global Investment Banking Group from 2011-2018 and the Director of Business Development for Baird from 2008-2011. Mr. Jones-Tyson began his career at Baird in 1998 as an investment banker where he provided mergers and acquisition and equity capital markets advice to mid-market companies in the US and Europe. Prior to joining Baird, Mr. Jones-Tyson was in the consumer and corporate lending groups at Chase Manhattan Bank and Citibank. In the community, Mr. Jones-Tyson is the board chair of the Foundation for Homan Square and is a current board member and former board chair of IFF, the largest non-profit Community Development Financial Institution in the Midwest. Mr. Jones-Tyson received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Maryland.

Mr. Levine has over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry. Mr. Levine currently holds the position of President and CEO of KMS Management Inc. which acquires, redevelops, and manages apartment communities. Early in his career, Mr. Levine was involved in the redevelopment of historic commercial properties, converting them to senior housing. Prior to the real estate business, Mr. Levine spent over 5 years at Honeywell as a National Marking Manager in their Building Control Division. Mr. Levine holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Mr. Levine is a past president of the Minnesota Multi-Housing Association, and a Certified Property Manager (CPM®) and member of the Institute of Real Estate Management.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,718 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-board-of-trustees-appointments-301463137.html

SOURCE Centerspace

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Bank stocks selloff ‘represents some opportunity,’ The Wealth Consulting Group CEO says

    Jimmy Lee, The Wealth Consulting Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the outlook for the market, bank stocks, the financial sector, and the overall economy.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Market strategist: Stocks are ‘repositioning’ due to anticipated Fed moves

    Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Wealth Investments David Bailin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the market, the Fed winding down its accommodative policy, and inflation

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.