U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.95
    -16.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.50
    -38.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,929.34
    -102.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.70
    -12.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.75 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.00
    +10.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    +0.0077 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1700
    -0.5000 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,894.58
    -207.38 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.36
    +3.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.84
    +39.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 1, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until May 16, 2023

USA Toll Free Number

1-833-470-1428


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll-Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll-Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

909832


Conference Number

530926

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,498 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Joe McComish, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-first-quarter-of-2023-301795728.html

SOURCE Centerspace