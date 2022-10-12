U.S. markets closed

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on October 31, 2022.

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until November 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll-Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll-Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

305489


Conference Number

825680

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota as of June 30, 2022. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Joe McComish, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-301647817.html

SOURCE Centerspace

