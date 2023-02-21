Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss per share - diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.61)

$ (1.35)

$ (0.47) FFO - diluted(1)

1.16

1.07

4.32

3.54 Core FFO - diluted(1)

1.17

1.08

4.43

3.99





Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

4Q22 vs 4Q21

4Q22 vs. 3Q22

CY22 vs. CY21 Revenues

9.3 %

2.2 %

10.0 % Expenses

14.2 %

3.3 %

11.6 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

6.1 %

1.4 %

9.0 %





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

94.5 %

94.3 %





(1) NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;

Core FFO (1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;

Same-store year-over-year NOI (1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and

Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.

Balance Sheet

Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.

At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.

2023 Financial Outlook





Range for 2023

2022 Actual

Low

High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $ (1.35)

$ 2.37

$ 3.25 FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.32

$ 4.21

$ 4.50 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.43

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million

Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until March 8, 2023 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 831728

Conference Number 229148

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Joe McComish

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 High closing price

$ 70.20

$ 89.71

$ 103.17

$ 108.27

$ 111.26 Low closing price

$ 58.50

$ 65.85

$ 76.65

$ 89.01

$ 96.58 Average closing price

$ 64.64

$ 79.40

$ 87.61

$ 97.15

$ 103.29 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90 Common share distributions—annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.88 Closing price dividend yield - annualized

5.0 %

4.3 %

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 % Closing common shares outstanding

(thousands)

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016 Closing limited partnership units

outstanding (thousands)

971

980

995

997

832 Closing Series E preferred units, as

converted (thousands)

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Closing market value of outstanding

common shares, plus imputed closing

market value of outstanding limited

partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 REVENUE

$ 67,848

$ 65,438

$ 63,116

$ 60,314

$ 57,988



$ 256,716

$ 201,705 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real

estate taxes

21,755

20,290

19,011

19,014

16,852



80,070

57,753 Real estate taxes

7,464

7,039

7,205

6,859

6,654



28,567

24,104 Property management expenses

2,358

2,563

2,721

2,253

2,697



9,895

8,752 Casualty loss

335

276

382

598

280



1,591

344 Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418



105,257

92,165 General and administrative expenses

3,276

4,519

5,221

4,500

4,231



17,516

16,213 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 60,956

$ 58,407

$ 59,308

$ 64,225

$ 61,132



$ 242,896

$ 199,331 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other

investments

14

—

27

—

678



41

27,518 Operating income (loss)

6,906

7,031

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)



13,861

29,892 Interest expense

(9,603)

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)



(32,750)

(29,078) Interest and other income (loss)

132

70

(17)

1,063

1,117



1,248

(2,915) Net income (loss)

$ (2,565)

$ (770)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)



$ (17,641)

$ (2,101) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(640)

(640) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest – Operating Partnership and Series E

preferred units

753

439

950

2,157

1,793



4,299

2,806 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests – consolidated real estate entities

(34)

(32)

(38)

(23)

(36)



(127)

(94) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling

interests

(2,006)

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)



(14,109)

(29) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(6,428)

(6,428) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)



$ (20,537)

$ (6,457)































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

and diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)



$ (1.35)

$ (0.47)