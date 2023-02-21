U.S. markets closed

Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook

·9 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net loss per share - diluted


$ (0.24)


$ (0.61)


$ (1.35)


$ (0.47)

FFO - diluted(1)


1.16


1.07


4.32


3.54

Core FFO - diluted(1)


1.17


1.08


4.43


3.99



Year-Over-Year
Comparison


Sequential
Comparison


YTD
Comparison

Same-Store Results


4Q22 vs 4Q21


4Q22 vs. 3Q22


CY22 vs. CY21

Revenues


9.3 %


2.2 %


10.0 %

Expenses


14.2 %


3.3 %


11.6 %

Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)


6.1 %


1.4 %


9.0 %



Three months ended


Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.9 %


94.5 %


93.4 %


94.5 %


94.3 %



(1)

NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

  • Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;

  • Core FFO(1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;

  • Same-store year-over-year NOI(1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and

  • Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.

Balance Sheet

Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.

At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.

2023 Financial Outlook




Range for 2023


2022 Actual


Low


High

Net income (loss) per Share - diluted

$ (1.35)


$ 2.37


$ 3.25

FFO per Share - diluted

$ 4.32


$ 4.21


$ 4.50

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 4.43


$ 4.27


$ 4.56

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

  • Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million

  • Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until March 8, 2023

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

831728


Conference Number

229148

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

High closing price


$ 70.20


$ 89.71


$ 103.17


$ 108.27


$ 111.26

Low closing price


$ 58.50


$ 65.85


$ 76.65


$ 89.01


$ 96.58

Average closing price


$ 64.64


$ 79.40


$ 87.61


$ 97.15


$ 103.29

Closing price at end of quarter


$ 58.67


$ 67.32


$ 81.55


$ 98.12


$ 110.90

Common share distributions—annualized


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.88

Closing price dividend yield - annualized


5.0 %


4.3 %


3.6 %


3.0 %


2.6 %

Closing common shares outstanding
(thousands)


15,020


15,376


15,373


15,365


15,016

Closing limited partnership units
outstanding (thousands)


971


980


995


997


832

Closing Series E preferred units, as
converted (thousands)


2,119


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186

Closing market value of outstanding
common shares, plus imputed closing
market value of outstanding limited
partnership units (thousands)


$ 1,062,514


$ 1,248,247


$ 1,513,079


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971

CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021



12/31/2022


12/31/2021

REVENUE


$ 67,848


$ 65,438


$ 63,116


$ 60,314


$ 57,988



$ 256,716


$ 201,705

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses, excluding real
estate taxes


21,755


20,290


19,011


19,014


16,852



80,070


57,753

Real estate taxes


7,464


7,039


7,205


6,859


6,654



28,567


24,104

Property management expenses


2,358


2,563


2,721


2,253


2,697



9,895


8,752

Casualty loss


335


276


382


598


280



1,591


344

Depreciation and amortization


25,768


23,720


24,768


31,001


30,418



105,257


92,165

General and administrative expenses


3,276


4,519


5,221


4,500


4,231



17,516


16,213

TOTAL EXPENSES


$ 60,956


$ 58,407


$ 59,308


$ 64,225


$ 61,132



$ 242,896


$ 199,331

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
investments


14



27



678



41


27,518

Operating income (loss)


6,906


7,031


3,835


(3,911)


(2,466)



13,861


29,892

Interest expense


(9,603)


(7,871)


(7,561)


(7,715)


(7,456)



(32,750)


(29,078)

Interest and other income (loss)


132


70


(17)


1,063


1,117



1,248


(2,915)

Net income (loss)


$ (2,565)


$ (770)


$ (3,743)


$ (10,563)


$ (8,805)



$ (17,641)


$ (2,101)

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(640)


(640)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interest – Operating Partnership and Series E
preferred units


753


439


950


2,157


1,793



4,299


2,806

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests – consolidated real estate entities


(34)


(32)


(38)


(23)


(36)



(127)


(94)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
interests


(2,006)


(523)


(2,991)


(8,589)


(7,208)



(14,109)


(29)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(6,428)


(6,428)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$ (3,613)


$ (2,130)


$ (4,598)


$ (10,196)


$ (8,815)



$ (20,537)


$ (6,457)

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
and diluted


$ (0.24)


$ (0.14)


$ (0.30)


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)



$ (1.35)


$ (0.47)

CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)




12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$ 2,534,124


$ 2,513,470


$ 2,401,427


$ 2,390,952


$ 2,271,170

Less accumulated depreciation


(535,401)


(511,000)


(487,834)


(465,752)


(443,592)



1,998,723


2,002,470


1,913,593


1,925,200

