Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Per Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss per share - diluted
$ (0.24)
$ (0.61)
$ (1.35)
$ (0.47)
FFO - diluted(1)
1.16
1.07
4.32
3.54
Core FFO - diluted(1)
1.17
1.08
4.43
3.99
Year-Over-Year
Sequential
YTD
Same-Store Results
4Q22 vs 4Q21
4Q22 vs. 3Q22
CY22 vs. CY21
Revenues
9.3 %
2.2 %
10.0 %
Expenses
14.2 %
3.3 %
11.6 %
Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)
6.1 %
1.4 %
9.0 %
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Same-Store Results
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Weighted Average Occupancy
94.9 %
94.5 %
93.4 %
94.5 %
94.3 %
(1)
NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;
Core FFO(1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;
Same-store year-over-year NOI(1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and
Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.
Balance Sheet
Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.
At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.
Subsequent Events
Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.
2023 Financial Outlook
Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.
2023 Financial Outlook
Range for 2023
2022 Actual
Low
High
Net income (loss) per Share - diluted
$ (1.35)
$ 2.37
$ 3.25
FFO per Share - diluted
$ 4.32
$ 4.21
$ 4.50
Core FFO per Share - diluted
$ 4.43
$ 4.27
$ 4.56
Additional assumptions:
Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home
Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million
Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million
FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
High closing price
$ 70.20
$ 89.71
$ 103.17
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
Low closing price
$ 58.50
$ 65.85
$ 76.65
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
Average closing price
$ 64.64
$ 79.40
$ 87.61
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 58.67
$ 67.32
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
Common share distributions—annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
Closing price dividend yield - annualized
5.0 %
4.3 %
3.6 %
3.0 %
2.6 %
Closing common shares outstanding
15,020
15,376
15,373
15,365
15,016
Closing limited partnership units
971
980
995
997
832
Closing Series E preferred units, as
2,119
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
Closing market value of outstanding
$ 1,062,514
$ 1,248,247
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
CENTERSPACE
Three Months Ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
REVENUE
$ 67,848
$ 65,438
$ 63,116
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 256,716
$ 201,705
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real
21,755
20,290
19,011
19,014
16,852
80,070
57,753
Real estate taxes
7,464
7,039
7,205
6,859
6,654
28,567
24,104
Property management expenses
2,358
2,563
2,721
2,253
2,697
9,895
8,752
Casualty loss
335
276
382
598
280
1,591
344
Depreciation and amortization
25,768
23,720
24,768
31,001
30,418
105,257
92,165
General and administrative expenses
3,276
4,519
5,221
4,500
4,231
17,516
16,213
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 60,956
$ 58,407
$ 59,308
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 242,896
$ 199,331
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
14
—
27
—
678
41
27,518
Operating income (loss)
6,906
7,031
3,835
(3,911)
(2,466)
13,861
29,892
Interest expense
(9,603)
(7,871)
(7,561)
(7,715)
(7,456)
(32,750)
(29,078)
Interest and other income (loss)
132
70
(17)
1,063
1,117
1,248
(2,915)
Net income (loss)
$ (2,565)
$ (770)
$ (3,743)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (17,641)
$ (2,101)
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(640)
(640)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
753
439
950
2,157
1,793
4,299
2,806
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
(34)
(32)
(38)
(23)
(36)
(127)
(94)
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
(2,006)
(523)
(2,991)
(8,589)
(7,208)
(14,109)
(29)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(6,428)
(6,428)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO
$ (3,613)
$ (2,130)
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (20,537)
$ (6,457)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$ (0.24)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (1.35)
$ (0.47)
CENTERSPACE
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,534,124
$ 2,513,470
$ 2,401,427
$ 2,390,952
$ 2,271,170
Less accumulated depreciation
(535,401)
(511,000)
(487,834)
(465,752)
(443,592)
1,998,723
2,002,470
1,913,593
1,925,200