U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    +20.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.47 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,263.61
    -1,173.34 (-5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace's (NYSE: CSR) Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on April 10, 2023, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on March 31, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Joe McComish, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-quarterly-dividend-301762119.html

SOURCE Centerspace

Recommended Stories