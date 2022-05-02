Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended March 31, Per Share

2022

2021 Net Income - diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.49) FFO - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 0.92 Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.98

$ 0.95





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison Same-Store Results

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Revenues

8.6%

(0.2)% Expenses

9.6%

4.2% NOI

7.8%

(3.0)%





Three months ended Same-Store Results

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

93.9%

93.4%

94.7%





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021;

Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;

Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;

Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

Story continues

During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.

Subsequent Events

Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ (0.41) $ (0.16) $ (0.37) $ (0.11) Same-Store Revenue 6.0% 8.0% 7.0% 9.0% Same-Store Expenses 3.5% 5.0% 5.5% 7.5% Same-Store NOI 8.0% 10.0% 8.0% 10.0% FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.25 $ 4.50 $ 4.26 $ 4.52 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.33 $ 4.57 $ 4.33 $ 4.57

Upcoming Events

On May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2022. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2022 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until May 17, 2022 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 273559

Conference Number 099828

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Emily Miller

Phone: 701-837-7104

IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 High closing price

$ 108.27

$ 111.26

$ 105.42

$ 79.71

$ 73.42 Low closing price

$ 89.01

$ 96.58

$ 78.42

$ 67.28

$ 68.00 Average closing price

$ 97.15

$ 103.29

$ 94.10

$ 71.99

$ 71.37 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90

$ 68.00 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.88

$ 2.88

$ 2.80

$ 2.80 Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.0%

2.6%

3.1%

3.6%

4.1% Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045

13,220 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

997

832

845

881

950 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

—

— Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661

$ 963,560

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 REVENUE

$ 60,314

$ 57,988

$ 50,413

$ 46,656

$ 46,648 EXPENSES



















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

19,014

16,852

14,434

13,018

13,449 Real estate taxes

6,859

6,654

5,916

5,742

5,792 Property management expense

2,253

2,697

2,203

2,085

1,767 Casualty (gain) loss

598

280

(10)

(27)

101 Depreciation/amortization

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308

19,992 General and administrative expenses

4,500

4,231

4,279

3,797

3,906 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 64,225

$ 61,132

$ 49,269

$ 43,923

$ 45,007 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

—

678

—

26,840

— Operating income (loss)

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144

29,573

1,641 Interest expense

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)

(7,089)

(7,231) Interest and other income (loss)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)

619

431 Net income (loss)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)

$ (11,240)

$ 23,103

$ (5,159) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

2,157

1,793

1,930

(1,386)

469 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(23)

(36)

(22)

(19)

(17) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)

21,538

(4,867) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931

$ (6,474)





















Per Share Data - Basic



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.49

$ (0.49)





















Per Share Data - Diluted



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.48

$ (0.49)

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,390,952

$ 2,271,170

$ 2,203,606

$ 1,838,837

$ 1,883,407 Less accumulated depreciation

(465,752)

(443,592)

(426,926)

(407,400)

(408,014)



1,925,200

1,827,578

1,776,680

1,431,437

1,475,393 Mortgage loans receivable

—

43,276

42,160

37,457

30,107 Total real estate investments

1,925,200

1,870,854

1,818,840

1,468,894

1,505,500 Cash and cash equivalents

13,313

31,267

20,816

5,194

10,816 Restricted cash

2,409

7,358

2,376

8,444

1,610 Other assets

24,651

30,582

34,919

17,218

18,427 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750

$ 1,536,353





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 50,360

$ 62,403

$ 58,092

$ 52,413

$ 53,852 Revolving line of credit

46,000

76,000

57,000

87,000

181,544 Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,359

299,344

299,454

319,286

319,236 Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

521,536

480,703

489,140

287,143

293,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 917,255

$ 918,450

$ 903,686

$ 745,842

$ 848,341





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 22,412

$ 25,331

$ 21,585

$ 18,022

$ 16,560 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,203,685

1,157,255

1,092,130

1,033,940

980,453 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(495,732)

(474,318)

(454,691)

(433,310)

(443,409) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,550)

(4,435)

(5,784)

(12,064)

(12,798) Total shareholders' equity

$ 798,933

$ 772,032

$ 725,185

$ 682,096

$ 617,776 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

226,302

223,600

225,850

53,133

53,007 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

671

648

645

657

669 Total equity

$ 1,025,906

$ 996,280

$ 951,680

$ 735,886

$ 671,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750

$ 1,536,353





CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.