U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +0.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -48.50 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1260
    +0.2960 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,343.26
    +191.64 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CSR
  • CSR-PC

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Per Share


2022


2021

Net Income - diluted


$ (0.68)


$ (0.49)

FFO - diluted


$ 1.01


$ 0.92

Core FFO - diluted


$ 0.98


$ 0.95



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021


Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Revenues


8.6%


(0.2)%

Expenses


9.6%


4.2%

NOI


7.8%


(3.0)%



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


93.9%


93.4%


94.7%



(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

  • Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021;

  • Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;

  • Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;

  • Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and

  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.

Subsequent Events

Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$ (0.41)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11)

Same-Store Revenue

6.0%

8.0%

7.0%

9.0%

Same-Store Expenses

3.5%

5.0%

5.5%

7.5%

Same-Store NOI

8.0%

10.0%

8.0%

10.0%

FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.26

$ 4.52

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

Upcoming Events

On May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2022. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2022 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until May 17, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

273559


Conference Number

099828

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

High closing price


$ 108.27


$ 111.26


$ 105.42


$ 79.71


$ 73.42

Low closing price


$ 89.01


$ 96.58


$ 78.42


$ 67.28


$ 68.00

Average closing price


$ 97.15


$ 103.29


$ 94.10


$ 71.99


$ 71.37

Closing price at end of quarter


$ 98.12


$ 110.90


$ 94.50


$ 78.90


$ 68.00

Common share distributions – annualized


$ 2.92


$ 2.88


$ 2.88


$ 2.80


$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized


3.0%


2.6%


3.1%


3.6%


4.1%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045


13,220

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


997


832


845


881


950

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186



Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984


$ 1,177,661


$ 963,560

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

REVENUE


$ 60,314


$ 57,988


$ 50,413


$ 46,656


$ 46,648

EXPENSES











Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


19,014


16,852


14,434


13,018


13,449

Real estate taxes


6,859


6,654


5,916


5,742


5,792

Property management expense


2,253


2,697


2,203


2,085


1,767

Casualty (gain) loss


598


280


(10)


(27)


101

Depreciation/amortization


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308


19,992

General and administrative expenses


4,500


4,231


4,279


3,797


3,906

TOTAL EXPENSES


$ 64,225


$ 61,132


$ 49,269


$ 43,923


$ 45,007

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



678



26,840


Operating income (loss)


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144


29,573


1,641

Interest expense


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)


(7,089)


(7,231)

Interest and other income (loss)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)


619


431

Net income (loss)


$ (10,563)


$ (8,805)


$ (11,240)


$ 23,103


$ (5,159)

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


2,157


1,793


1,930


(1,386)


469

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(23)


(36)


(22)


(19)


(17)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)


21,538


(4,867)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$ (10,196)


$ (8,815)


$ (11,099)


$ 19,931


$ (6,474)












Per Share Data - Basic











Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)


$ 1.49


$ (0.49)












Per Share Data - Diluted











Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)


$ 1.48


$ (0.49)

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$ 2,390,952


$ 2,271,170


$ 2,203,606


$ 1,838,837


$ 1,883,407

Less accumulated depreciation


(465,752)


(443,592)


(426,926)


(407,400)


(408,014)



1,925,200


1,827,578


1,776,680


1,431,437


1,475,393

Mortgage loans receivable



43,276


42,160


37,457


30,107

Total real estate investments


1,925,200


1,870,854


1,818,840


1,468,894


1,505,500

Cash and cash equivalents


13,313


31,267


20,816


5,194


10,816

Restricted cash


2,409


7,358


2,376


8,444


1,610

Other assets


24,651


30,582


34,919


17,218


18,427

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,965,573


$ 1,940,061


$ 1,876,951


$ 1,499,750


$ 1,536,353












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$ 50,360


$ 62,403


$ 58,092


$ 52,413


$ 53,852

Revolving line of credit


46,000


76,000


57,000


87,000


181,544

Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,359


299,344


299,454


319,286


319,236

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


521,536


480,703


489,140


287,143


293,709

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 917,255


$ 918,450


$ 903,686


$ 745,842


$ 848,341












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$ 22,412


$ 25,331


$ 21,585


$ 18,022


$ 16,560

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,203,685


1,157,255


1,092,130


1,033,940


980,453

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(495,732)


(474,318)


(454,691)


(433,310)


(443,409)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(2,550)


(4,435)


(5,784)


(12,064)


(12,798)

Total shareholders' equity


$ 798,933


$ 772,032


$ 725,185


$ 682,096


$ 617,776

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


226,302


223,600


225,850


53,133


53,007

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


671


648


645


657


669

Total equity


$ 1,025,906


$ 996,280


$ 951,680


$ 735,886


$ 671,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$ 1,965,573


$ 1,940,061


$ 1,876,951


$ 1,499,750


$ 1,536,353


CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


3/31/2021



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$ (3,911)


$ (2,466)


$ 1,641



$ (1,445)


58.6%


$ (5,552)


(338.3)%

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,253


2,697


1,767



(444)


(16.5)%


486


27.5%

Casualty (gain) loss

598


280


101



318


113.6%


497


492.1%

Depreciation and amortization

31,001


30,418


19,992



583


1.9%


11,009


55.1%

General and administrative expenses

4,500


4,231


3,906



269


6.4%


594


15.2%

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments


(678)




678


(100.0)%


$ —


Net operating income

$ 34,441


$ 34,482


$ 27,407



$ (41)


(0.1)%


$ 7,034


25.7%
















Revenue















Same-store

$ 46,891


$ 46,980


$ 43,194



$ (89)


(0.2)%


$ 3,697


8.6%

Non-same-store

12,507


10,198


1,047



2,309


22.6%


11,460


1,094.6%

Other properties

916


810


668



106


13.1%


248


37.1%

Dispositions



1,739





(1,739)


(100.0)%

Total

60,314


57,988


46,648



2,326


4.0%


13,666


29.3%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

19,215


18,436


17,529



779


...

Recommended Stories