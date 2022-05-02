Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance
MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Per Share
2022
2021
Net Income - diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.49)
FFO - diluted
$ 1.01
$ 0.92
Core FFO - diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.95
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Revenues
8.6%
(0.2)%
Expenses
9.6%
4.2%
NOI
7.8%
(3.0)%
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
93.9%
93.4%
94.7%
(1)
NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.
Highlights
Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021;
Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;
Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;
Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and
Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million.
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.
Subsequent Events
Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.
Revised 2022 Financial Outlook
Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:
Previous Outlook for 2022
Updated Outlook for 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings per Share – diluted
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
Same-Store Revenue
6.0%
8.0%
7.0%
9.0%
Same-Store Expenses
3.5%
5.0%
5.5%
7.5%
Same-Store NOI
8.0%
10.0%
8.0%
10.0%
FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
Core FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Upcoming Events
On May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2022. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2022 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until May 17, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
273559
Conference Number
099828
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com
Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
High closing price
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
$ 79.71
$ 73.42
Low closing price
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
$ 67.28
$ 68.00
Average closing price
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
$ 71.99
$ 71.37
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
$ 68.00
Common share distributions – annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
$ 2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.0%
2.6%
3.1%
3.6%
4.1%
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
13,220
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
997
832
845
881
950
Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
—
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
$ 963,560
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
REVENUE
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 46,656
$ 46,648
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
19,014
16,852
14,434
13,018
13,449
Real estate taxes
6,859
6,654
5,916
5,742
5,792
Property management expense
2,253
2,697
2,203
2,085
1,767
Casualty (gain) loss
598
280
(10)
(27)
101
Depreciation/amortization
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
19,992
General and administrative expenses
4,500
4,231
4,279
3,797
3,906
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 43,923
$ 45,007
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
—
678
—
26,840
—
Operating income (loss)
(3,911)
(2,466)
1,144
29,573
1,641
Interest expense
(7,715)
(7,456)
(7,302)
(7,089)
(7,231)
Interest and other income (loss)
1,063
1,117
(5,082)
619
431
Net income (loss)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ 23,103
$ (5,159)
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
2,157
1,793
1,930
(1,386)
469
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
(23)
(36)
(22)
(19)
(17)
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
(8,589)
(7,208)
(9,492)
21,538
(4,867)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (6,474)
Per Share Data - Basic
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.49
$ (0.49)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.48
$ (0.49)
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,390,952
$ 2,271,170
$ 2,203,606
$ 1,838,837
$ 1,883,407
Less accumulated depreciation
(465,752)
(443,592)
(426,926)
(407,400)
(408,014)
1,925,200
1,827,578
1,776,680
1,431,437
1,475,393
Mortgage loans receivable
—
43,276
42,160
37,457
30,107
Total real estate investments
1,925,200
1,870,854
1,818,840
1,468,894
1,505,500
Cash and cash equivalents
13,313
31,267
20,816
5,194
10,816
Restricted cash
2,409
7,358
2,376
8,444
1,610
Other assets
24,651
30,582
34,919
17,218
18,427
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 50,360
$ 62,403
$ 58,092
$ 52,413
$ 53,852
Revolving line of credit
46,000
76,000
57,000
87,000
181,544
Notes payable, net of loan costs
299,359
299,344
299,454
319,286
319,236
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
521,536
480,703
489,140
287,143
293,709
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 917,255
$ 918,450
$ 903,686
$ 745,842
$ 848,341
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
$ 16,560
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
1,203,685
1,157,255
1,092,130
1,033,940
980,453
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(495,732)
(474,318)
(454,691)
(433,310)
(443,409)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,550)
(4,435)
(5,784)
(12,064)
(12,798)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 798,933
$ 772,032
$ 725,185
$ 682,096
$ 617,776
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
226,302
223,600
225,850
53,133
53,007
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
671
648
645
657
669
Total equity
$ 1,025,906
$ 996,280
$ 951,680
$ 735,886
$ 671,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.
The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Sequential
Year-Over-Year
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ (3,911)
$ (2,466)
$ 1,641
$ (1,445)
58.6%
$ (5,552)
(338.3)%
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
2,253
2,697
1,767
(444)
(16.5)%
486
27.5%
Casualty (gain) loss
598
280
101
318
113.6%
497
492.1%
Depreciation and amortization
31,001
30,418
19,992
583
1.9%
11,009
55.1%
General and administrative expenses
4,500
4,231
3,906
269
6.4%
594
15.2%
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(678)
—
678
(100.0)%
$ —
—
Net operating income
$ 34,441
$ 34,482
$ 27,407
$ (41)
(0.1)%
$ 7,034
25.7%
Revenue
Same-store
$ 46,891
$ 46,980
$ 43,194
$ (89)
(0.2)%
$ 3,697
8.6%
Non-same-store
12,507
10,198
1,047
2,309
22.6%
11,460
1,094.6%
Other properties
916
810
668
106
13.1%
248
37.1%
Dispositions
—
—
1,739
—
—
(1,739)
(100.0)%
Total
60,314
57,988
46,648
2,326
4.0%
13,666
29.3%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
19,215
18,436
17,529
779
...