Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ (0.30)

$ 1.48

$ (0.97)

$ 1.02 FFO - diluted

$ 1.02

$ 0.95

$ 2.03

$ 1.87 Core FFO - diluted

$ 1.12

$ 0.98

$ 2.10

$ 1.93





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022

2022 vs. 2021 Revenues

11.7 %

4.2 %

10.1 % Expenses

11.9 %

2.5 %

10.7 % NOI

11.5 %

5.4 %

9.7 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.8 %

93.9 %

94.9 %

(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;

Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ (0.37) $ (0.11) $ (0.31) $ (0.14) Same-Store Revenue 7.0 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 10.5 % Same-Store Expenses 5.5 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 8.5 % Same-Store NOI 8.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 12.0 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.26 $ 4.52 $ 4.32 $ 4.49 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.33 $ 4.57 $ 4.45 $ 4.61

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





























2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 High closing price

$ 103.17

$ 108.27

$ 111.26

$ 105.42

$ 79.71 Low closing price

$ 76.65

$ 89.01

$ 96.58

$ 78.42

$ 67.28 Average closing price

$ 87.61

$ 97.15

$ 103.29

$ 94.10

$ 71.99 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.88

$ 2.88

$ 2.80 Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 %

3.1 %

3.6 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

995

997

832

845

881 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted

(thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

— Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus

imputed closing market value of outstanding limited

partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 REVENUE

$ 63,116

$ 60,314

$ 57,988

$ 50,413

$ 46,656



$ 123,430

$ 93,304 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses,

excluding real estate taxes

19,011

19,014

16,852

14,434

13,018



38,025

26,467 Real estate taxes

7,205

6,859

6,654

5,916

5,742



14,064

11,534 Property management expense

2,721

2,253

2,697

2,203

2,085



4,974

3,852 Casualty (gain) loss

382

598

280

(10)

(27)



980

74 Depreciation/amortization

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308



55,769

39,300 General and administrative expenses

5,221

4,500

4,231

4,279

3,797



9,721

7,703 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 59,308

$ 64,225

$ 61,132

$ 49,269

$ 43,923



$ 123,533

$ 88,930 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and

other investments

27

—

678

—

26,840



27

— Operating income (loss)

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144

29,573



(76)

4,374 Interest expense

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)

(7,089)



(15,276)

(14,320) Interest and other income (loss)

(17)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)

619



1,046

1,050 Net income (loss)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)

$ (11,240)

$ 23,103



$ (14,306)

$ (8,896) Dividends to Series D preferred

unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(320)

(320) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest – Operating

Partnership and Series E preferred units

950

2,157

1,793

1,930

(1,386)



3,107

(917) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests – consolidated

real estate entities

(38)

(23)

(36)

(22)

(19)



(61)

(36) Net income (loss) attributable to

controlling interests

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)

21,538



(11,580)

(10,169) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(3,214)

(3,214) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE

TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931



$ (14,794)

$ (13,383)































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share –

basic

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.49



$ (0.97)

$ 1.02































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share –

diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.48



$ (0.97)

$ 1.02