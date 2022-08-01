U.S. markets closed

Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·8 min read
  • CSR
  • CSR-PC

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

Per Share


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss) - diluted


$ (0.30)


$ 1.48


$ (0.97)


$ 1.02

FFO - diluted


$ 1.02


$ 0.95


$ 2.03


$ 1.87

Core FFO - diluted


$ 1.12


$ 0.98


$ 2.10


$ 1.93



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021


Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022


2022 vs. 2021

Revenues


11.7 %


4.2 %


10.1 %

Expenses


11.9 %


2.5 %


10.7 %

NOI


11.5 %


5.4 %


9.7 %



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.8 %


93.9 %


94.9 %

(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

  • Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;

  • Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

  • Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.14)

Same-Store Revenue

7.0 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

Same-Store Expenses

5.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

8.5 %

Same-Store NOI

8.0 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

12.0 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.26

$ 4.52

$ 4.32

$ 4.49

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.45

$ 4.61

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until August 16, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

753198


Conference Number

920238

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
















2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021

High closing price


$ 103.17


$ 108.27


$ 111.26


$ 105.42


$ 79.71

Low closing price


$ 76.65


$ 89.01


$ 96.58


$ 78.42


$ 67.28

Average closing price


$ 87.61


$ 97.15


$ 103.29


$ 94.10


$ 71.99

Closing price at end of quarter


$ 81.55


$ 98.12


$ 110.90


$ 94.50


$ 78.90

Common share distributions – annualized


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.88


$ 2.88


$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized


3.6 %


3.0 %


2.6 %


3.1 %


3.6 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


995


997


832


845


881

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted
(thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus
imputed closing market value of outstanding limited
partnership units (thousands)


$ 1,513,079


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984


$ 1,177,661

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

REVENUE


$ 63,116


$ 60,314


$ 57,988


$ 50,413


$ 46,656



$ 123,430


$ 93,304

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses,
excluding real estate taxes


19,011


19,014


16,852


14,434


13,018



38,025


26,467

Real estate taxes


7,205


6,859


6,654


5,916


5,742



14,064


11,534

Property management expense


2,721


2,253


2,697


2,203


2,085



4,974


3,852

Casualty (gain) loss


382


598


280


(10)


(27)



980


74

Depreciation/amortization


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308



55,769


39,300

General and administrative expenses


5,221


4,500


4,231


4,279


3,797



9,721


7,703

TOTAL EXPENSES


$ 59,308


$ 64,225


$ 61,132


$ 49,269


$ 43,923



$ 123,533


$ 88,930

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and
other investments


27



678



26,840



27


Operating income (loss)


3,835


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144


29,573



(76)


4,374

Interest expense


(7,561)


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)


(7,089)



(15,276)


(14,320)

Interest and other income (loss)


(17)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)


619



1,046


1,050

Net income (loss)


$ (3,743)


$ (10,563)


$ (8,805)


$ (11,240)


$ 23,103



$ (14,306)


$ (8,896)

Dividends to Series D preferred
unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(320)


(320)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest – Operating
Partnership and Series E preferred units


950


2,157


1,793


1,930


(1,386)



3,107


(917)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests – consolidated
real estate entities


(38)


(23)


(36)


(22)


(19)



(61)


(36)

Net income (loss) attributable to
controlling interests


(2,991)


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)


21,538



(11,580)


(10,169)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(3,214)


(3,214)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE
TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$ (4,598)


$ (10,196)


$ (8,815)


$ (11,099)


$ 19,931



$ (14,794)


$ (13,383)

















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net earnings (loss) per common share –
basic


$ (0.30)


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)


$ 1.49



$ (0.97)


$ 1.02

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net earnings (loss) per common share –
diluted


$ (0.30)


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)


$ 1.48



$ (0.97)


$ 1.02

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$ 2,401,427


$ 2,390,952

...

