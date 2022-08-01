Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Per Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) - diluted
$ (0.30)
$ 1.48
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
FFO - diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.95
$ 2.03
$ 1.87
Core FFO - diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.98
$ 2.10
$ 1.93
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
YTD Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022
2022 vs. 2021
Revenues
11.7 %
4.2 %
10.1 %
Expenses
11.9 %
2.5 %
10.7 %
NOI
11.5 %
5.4 %
9.7 %
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
94.8 %
93.9 %
94.9 %
(1)
NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.
Highlights
Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;
Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.
Revised 2022 Financial Outlook
Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.
Previous Outlook for 2022
Updated Outlook for 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings per Share – diluted
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
Same-Store Revenue
7.0 %
9.0 %
9.0 %
10.5 %
Same-Store Expenses
5.5 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
8.5 %
Same-Store NOI
8.0 %
10.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
Core FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until August 16, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
753198
Conference Number
920238
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com
Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
High closing price
$ 103.17
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
$ 79.71
Low closing price
$ 76.65
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
$ 67.28
Average closing price
$ 87.61
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
$ 71.99
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
Common share distributions – annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.6 %
3.0 %
2.6 %
3.1 %
3.6 %
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,373
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
995
997
832
845
881
Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
REVENUE
$ 63,116
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 46,656
$ 123,430
$ 93,304
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses,
19,011
19,014
16,852
14,434
13,018
38,025
26,467
Real estate taxes
7,205
6,859
6,654
5,916
5,742
14,064
11,534
Property management expense
2,721
2,253
2,697
2,203
2,085
4,974
3,852
Casualty (gain) loss
382
598
280
(10)
(27)
980
74
Depreciation/amortization
24,768
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
55,769
39,300
General and administrative expenses
5,221
4,500
4,231
4,279
3,797
9,721
7,703
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 59,308
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 43,923
$ 123,533
$ 88,930
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and
27
—
678
—
26,840
27
—
Operating income (loss)
3,835
(3,911)
(2,466)
1,144
29,573
(76)
4,374
Interest expense
(7,561)
(7,715)
(7,456)
(7,302)
(7,089)
(15,276)
(14,320)
Interest and other income (loss)
(17)
1,063
1,117
(5,082)
619
1,046
1,050
Net income (loss)
$ (3,743)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ 23,103
$ (14,306)
$ (8,896)
Dividends to Series D preferred
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(320)
(320)
Net (income) loss attributable to
950
2,157
1,793
1,930
(1,386)
3,107
(917)
Net (income) loss attributable to
(38)
(23)
(36)
(22)
(19)
(61)
(36)
Net income (loss) attributable to
(2,991)
(8,589)
(7,208)
(9,492)
21,538
(11,580)
(10,169)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(3,214)
(3,214)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (14,794)
$ (13,383)
Per Share Data - Basic
Net earnings (loss) per common share –
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.49
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share –
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.48
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,401,427
$ 2,390,952
...