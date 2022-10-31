Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Common Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ (0.14)

$ (0.79)

$ (1.11)

$ 0.12 FFO - diluted

$ 1.13

$ 0.60

$ 3.16

$ 2.44 Core FFO - diluted

$ 1.15

$ 0.98

$ 3.25

$ 2.91





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022

2022 vs. 2021 Revenues

11.1 %

2.8 %

10.4 % Expenses

10.6 %

3.5 %

10.7 % NOI

11.4 %

2.4 %

10.3 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.5 %

94.8 %

94.3 %





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.





Highlights

Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.

Acquisitions

On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Net income (loss) per Share – diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.14) $ (0.50) $ (0.41) Same-Store Revenue 9.00 % 10.50 % 9.75 % 10.25 % Same-Store Expenses 7.50 % 8.50 % 9.50 % 10.00 % Same-Store NOI 10.00 % 12.00 % 9.75 % 10.75 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.32 $ 4.49 $ 4.30 $ 4.39 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.42 $ 4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until November 15, 2022 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 305489

Conference Number 825680

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Joe McComish

Phone: 701-837-7104

IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 High closing price

$ 89.71

$ 103.17

$ 108.27

$ 111.26

$ 105.42 Low closing price

$ 65.85

$ 76.65

$ 89.01

$ 96.58

$ 78.42 Average closing price

$ 79.40

$ 87.61

$ 97.15

$ 103.29

$ 94.10 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.88

$ 2.88 Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.3 %

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 %

3.1 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

980

995

997

832

845 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing

market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 REVENUE

$ 65,438

$ 63,116

$ 60,314

$ 57,988

$ 50,413



$ 188,868

$ 143,717 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

20,290

19,011

19,014

16,852

14,434



58,315

40,901 Real estate taxes

7,039

7,205

6,859

6,654

5,916



21,103

17,450 Property management expense

2,563

2,721

2,253

2,697

2,203



7,537

6,055 Casualty (gain) loss

276

382

598

280

(10)



1,256

64 Depreciation and amortization

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447



79,489

61,747 General and administrative expenses

4,519

5,221

4,500

4,231

4,279



14,240

11,982 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 58,407

$ 59,308

$ 64,225

$ 61,132

$ 49,269



$ 181,940

$ 138,199 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

—

27

—

678

—



27

26,840 Operating income (loss)

7,031

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144



6,955

32,358 Interest expense

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)



(23,147)

(21,622) Interest and other income (loss)

70

(17)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)



1,116

(4,032) Net income (loss)

$ (770)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)

$ (11,240)



$ (15,076)

$ 6,704 Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(480)

(480) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

439

950

2,157

1,793

1,930



3,546

1,013 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(32)

(38)

(23)

(36)

(22)



(93)

(58) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)



(12,103)

7,179 Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(4,821)

(4,821) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)



$ (16,924)

$ 2,358































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net income (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)



$ (1.11)

$ 0.17































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net income (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)



$ (1.11)

$ 0.12