Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

·10 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Per Common Share


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss) - diluted


$ (0.14)


$ (0.79)


$ (1.11)


$ 0.12

FFO - diluted


$ 1.13


$ 0.60


$ 3.16


$ 2.44

Core FFO - diluted


$ 1.15


$ 0.98


$ 3.25


$ 2.91



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021


Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022


2022 vs. 2021

Revenues


11.1 %


2.8 %


10.4 %

Expenses


10.6 %


3.5 %


10.7 %

NOI


11.4 %


2.4 %


10.3 %



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.5 %


94.8 %


94.3 %



(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.



Highlights

  • Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

  • Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

  • Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

  • Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.

Acquisitions

On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) per Share – diluted

$ (0.31)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.41)

Same-Store Revenue

9.00 %

10.50 %

9.75 %

10.25 %

Same-Store Expenses

7.50 %

8.50 %

9.50 %

10.00 %

Same-Store NOI

10.00 %

12.00 %

9.75 %

10.75 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.32

$ 4.49

$ 4.30

$ 4.39

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$ 4.45

$ 4.61

$ 4.42

$ 4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until November 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

305489


Conference Number

825680

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter



2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

High closing price


$ 89.71


$ 103.17


$ 108.27


$ 111.26


$ 105.42

Low closing price


$ 65.85


$ 76.65


$ 89.01


$ 96.58


$ 78.42

Average closing price


$ 79.40


$ 87.61


$ 97.15


$ 103.29


$ 94.10

Closing price at end of quarter


$ 67.32


$ 81.55


$ 98.12


$ 110.90


$ 94.50

Common share distributions – annualized


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.92


$ 2.88


$ 2.88

Closing dividend yield – annualized


4.3 %


3.6 %


3.0 %


2.6 %


3.1 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,376


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


980


995


997


832


845

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing
market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$ 1,248,247


$ 1,513,079


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

REVENUE


$ 65,438


$ 63,116


$ 60,314


$ 57,988


$ 50,413



$ 188,868


$ 143,717

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


20,290


19,011


19,014


16,852


14,434



58,315


40,901

Real estate taxes


7,039


7,205


6,859


6,654


5,916



21,103


17,450

Property management expense


2,563


2,721


2,253


2,697


2,203



7,537


6,055

Casualty (gain) loss


276


382


598


280


(10)



1,256


64

Depreciation and amortization


23,720


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447



79,489


61,747

General and administrative expenses


4,519


5,221


4,500


4,231


4,279



14,240


11,982

TOTAL EXPENSES


$ 58,407


$ 59,308


$ 64,225


$ 61,132


$ 49,269



$ 181,940


$ 138,199

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



27



678




27


26,840

Operating income (loss)


7,031


3,835


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144



6,955


32,358

Interest expense


(7,871)


(7,561)


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)



(23,147)


(21,622)

Interest and other income (loss)


70


(17)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)



1,116


(4,032)

Net income (loss)


$ (770)


$ (3,743)


$ (10,563)


$ (8,805)


$ (11,240)



$ (15,076)


$ 6,704

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(480)


(480)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


439


950


2,157


1,793


1,930



3,546


1,013

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(32)


(38)


(23)


(36)


(22)



(93)


(58)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(523)


(2,991)


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)



(12,103)


7,179

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(4,821)


(4,821)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$ (2,130)


$ (4,598)


$ (10,196)


$ (8,815)


$ (11,099)



$ (16,924)


$ 2,358

















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net income (loss) per common share – basic


$ (0.14)


$ (0.30)


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)



$ (1.11)


$ 0.17

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net income (loss) per common share – diluted


$ (0.14)


$ (0.30)


$ (0.68)


$ (0.61)


$ (0.79)



$ (1.11)


$ 0.12


CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$ 2,513,470


$ 2,401,427


$ 2,390,952


$ 2,271,170


