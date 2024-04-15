Centerville honored as top community by SD Governor's Office of Economic Development

Apr. 15—CENTERVILLE, S.D. — It is evident to anyone who travels about 40 miles southwest of Sioux Falls, that the quiet town of Centerville is progressing and changing.

With a current population of under 1,000, the Turner County town is experiencing impressive growth. And the town has caught the attention of South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development. Centerville was named Community of the Year for 2024 at the Governor's Office of Economic Development annual conference last week April 10-11, 2024.

The Community of the Year award honors a community that has made advancements in economic development, community enhancement, job creation and quality of life.

"Centerville stood out among the rest with its commitment to building a better future for its residents," according to a statement from state's economic development office.

Centerville Economic Development director Jared Hybertson attributes the recognition to a combination of hard work over the last few years. First and foremost is the town's focus on housing. They are just getting ready to start building homes in a 14-acre, 22-lot housing subdivision in the southeast corner of town. Harvest Pointe Housing Development will offer starter homes, some larger lots as well as a few multifamily structures.

In addition to housing, Centerville struck a deal last year selling a piece of industrial ground to a new manufacturing company. Centerville Manufacturing will be a custom metal fabrication shop that will initially create 10 jobs for the town, with the potential for up to 20 employees as the business grows. The project is 85% complete and the goal is for the new business to start pushing products out the door by the end of the month.

"The owners were looking at several different communities to set up in and ultimately liked what we had to offer," Hybertson said. "This business is a wonderful addition to Centerville."

Hybertson also attributes the revitalization of downtown as a key piece as well to Centerville's growth. A group passionate about downtown has worked hard at enticing people to keep existing businesses in town as well as working with entrepreneurs to start new businesses. Centerville's claim to fame, the Royal Bake Shop, home of the famous zebra donuts, changed ownership last year but the new owner kept the shop operating in Centerville.

"Keeping the bakery in town was huge for us," Hybertson said.

Many mornings people are lined up before the doors are even open and some mornings they are sold out of the zebras by 9 a.m.

Story continues

Proof that economic development has been a top priority for several years, Centerville's population has grown by 8% to 9% and its sales tax revenue has doubled in the last 5 to 7 years. The town had a population of 918 residents, as of the 2020 Census.

"Those numbers may seem small but those are nice percentages for a small town," Hybertson said. "We are truly growing."