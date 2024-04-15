Centerville honored as top community by SD Governor's Office of Economic Development

Jennifer Leither, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
2 min read
0

Apr. 15—CENTERVILLE, S.D. — It is evident to anyone who travels about 40 miles southwest of Sioux Falls, that the quiet town of Centerville is progressing and changing.

With a current population of under 1,000, the Turner County town is experiencing impressive growth. And the town has caught the attention of South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development. Centerville was named Community of the Year for 2024 at the Governor's Office of Economic Development annual conference last week April 10-11, 2024.

The Community of the Year award honors a community that has made advancements in economic development, community enhancement, job creation and quality of life.

"Centerville stood out among the rest with its commitment to building a better future for its residents," according to a statement from state's economic development office.

Centerville Economic Development director Jared Hybertson attributes the recognition to a combination of hard work over the last few years. First and foremost is the town's focus on housing. They are just getting ready to start building homes in a 14-acre, 22-lot housing subdivision in the southeast corner of town. Harvest Pointe Housing Development will offer starter homes, some larger lots as well as a few multifamily structures.

In addition to housing, Centerville struck a deal last year selling a piece of industrial ground to a new manufacturing company. Centerville Manufacturing will be a custom metal fabrication shop that will initially create 10 jobs for the town, with the potential for up to 20 employees as the business grows. The project is 85% complete and the goal is for the new business to start pushing products out the door by the end of the month.

"The owners were looking at several different communities to set up in and ultimately liked what we had to offer," Hybertson said. "This business is a wonderful addition to Centerville."

Hybertson also attributes the revitalization of downtown as a key piece as well to Centerville's growth. A group passionate about downtown has worked hard at enticing people to keep existing businesses in town as well as working with entrepreneurs to start new businesses. Centerville's claim to fame, the Royal Bake Shop, home of the famous zebra donuts, changed ownership last year but the new owner kept the shop operating in Centerville.

"Keeping the bakery in town was huge for us," Hybertson said.

Many mornings people are lined up before the doors are even open and some mornings they are sold out of the zebras by 9 a.m.

Proof that economic development has been a top priority for several years, Centerville's population has grown by 8% to 9% and its sales tax revenue has doubled in the last 5 to 7 years. The town had a population of 918 residents, as of the 2020 Census.

"Those numbers may seem small but those are nice percentages for a small town," Hybertson said. "We are truly growing."

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • U.S. GDP growth isn’t cooling off after all—expect more jobs, more inflation, and fewer rate cuts, Wells Fargo says

    Wells Fargo Investment Institute just lifted its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.3% to 2.5%, and warned inflation won’t be tamed soon either.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Pop Higher Against The Yen

    The USD continues to be strong, and we have seen more buying on Monday against the Yen as the interest rate differential continues to power this pair.

  • US workers seeking record wages to consider new jobs, New York Fed says

    The lowest wage Americans said they were willing to accept to take a new job reached a record high in March, new data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday. The so-called average reservation wage was $81,822 as of March, up substantially from the $73,391 seen in the last report in November of 2023, the regional Fed bank said, drawing on data compiled from in its regular Survey of Consumer Expectations. The New York Fed said that rise was driven by men, respondents over the age of 45, and those without college degrees.

  • America’s Bonds Are Getting Harder to Sell

    A series of weak auctions for U.S. Treasurys are stoking investors’ concerns that markets will struggle to absorb an incoming rush of government debt. A selloff sparked by a hotter-than-expected inflation report intensified this past week after lackluster demand for a $39 billion sale of 10-year Treasurys. Investors also showed tepid interest in auctions for three-year and 30-year Treasurys.

  • Ageing population to keep interest rates high for years to come

    Ageing demographics and rising protectionism will keep inflation high for years to come, fund managers have warned.

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • Strong US retail sales boost first-quarter growth estimates

    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground. The report from the Commerce Department on Monday, which followed news this month of robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation, bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September. Strong retail sales prompted economists at Goldman Sachs to boost their gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate for the first quarter to a 3.1% annualized rate from a 2.5% pace.

  • Wall Street Is Getting Debt-Ceiling Clarity Before Its Return on Dec. 31

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists looking ahead to Dec. 31 — when the current suspension of the US debt ceiling ends — gained some clarity from the Justice Department, leading market participants to expect a smaller reduction in Treasury bill supply.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as

  • Yellen to meet US allies during IMF, World Bank meetings, press China on growth

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with finance ministers from U.S. allies this week to discuss a number of key issues, including shoring up supply chains, strengthening financial system stability and supporting Ukraine, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday. Yellen's meetings on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington also will include in-depth discussions with Chinese officials on "balanced growth," a new U.S.-China dialogue launched earlier this month to address China's excess industrial capacity for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and other clean energy goods. On Wednesday, Yellen will meet with finance ministers from South Korea and Japan for a first-ever trilateral meeting to coordinate on issues from sanctions on Russia and Iran to securing supply chains and building climate and financial resilience in the Pacific Islands, the Treasury official said.