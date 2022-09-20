U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.25
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,931.00
    -186.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.25
    -81.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.90
    -12.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    +0.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6220
    +0.4040 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,129.54
    +311.38 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.65
    +9.82 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.95
    -29.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation Featuring Novel Orexin Receptor 2 (OX2R) Agonist Discovery Pipeline at the 26th Conference of the European Sleep Research Society (Sleep Europe 2022)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc
·6 min read
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc

– Data demonstrate potent efficacy of small-molecule OX2R agonists in a non-clinical model of narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) –
– Company recognizes World Narcolepsy Day on September 22nd 

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), today announced that non-clinical data from its oral orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist discovery pipeline have been accepted for poster presentation at the 26th Conference of the European Sleep Research Society meeting (Sleep Europe 2022) being held on September 27-30, 2022, in Athens, Greece. Centessa’s OX2R agonists are designed to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), with potential expansion into narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), and other sleep disorders.

The poster presentation will feature the non-clinical activity profiles of small-molecule OX2R agonists from multiple lead chemical series developed using structure-based drug design with an OX2R protein stabilized in the agonist conformation (Sosei Heptares’ Stabilized Receptor Technology (StaR®)), together with CryoEM (cryogenic electron microscopy) and high-resolution protein crystallography. These novel OX2R agonist compounds showed high potency in activating recombinant human and endogenous mouse OX2Rs, with more than a thousand-fold selectivity for OX2R compared to OX1R. The OX2R agonists also showed efficacy in promoting wakefulness and in reducing cataplexy events in NT1 model mice, and increased wakefulness in healthy mice.

“Over the past year, we have made significant advances building a deep pipeline of novel, potent and selective OX2R agonists,” said Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “Centessa’s orexin program is led by some of the most experienced and insightful scientists in this field. Our innovative pipeline is both a testament to their expertise and strong validation of our approach to structure-based drug design. We are encouraged by the non-clinical data and are rapidly progressing several potentially best-in-class oral small-molecule OX2R agonists through our discovery pipeline.”

“We are excited to showcase some of our small-molecule OX2R agonist discovery pipeline and share these data at Sleep Europe 2022,” said Mario Alberto Accardi, PhD, Head, Centessa Orexin Program. “Additionally, as part of our ongoing commitment to patients, we look forward to joining the entire narcolepsy community in recognizing World Narcolepsy Day on September 22nd to reinforce the critical need for broader disease awareness and additional treatment options for narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.”

Details of the poster are as follows:
Title: Novel Orexin Receptor-2 Agonists Developed Using Structure-based Drug Design: Prototype Compounds Promote Wakefulness and Reduce Cataplexy in Orexin/Ataxin-3 and WT Mice
Abstract number: 401 Poster code: P001
Presenters: Sarah Wurts Black, Karl Gibson, Deborah S. Hartman
Session name: Late Breaking Abstracts
Session details: September 29, 2022, at 12:15 PM (local time)

The abstract and additional meeting information can be found on the Sleep Europe 2022 website at https://esrs.eu/sleep-congress/. The poster will also be available on the Centessa website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations after the conference concludes.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development (“R&D”) innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We are led by a management team with extensive R&D experience, providing direct guidance to our program teams to rapidly advance our candidates from research through all stages of development. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “aim,” “seek,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company’s ability to deliver impactful medicines to patients; the ability of our management team and board to drive execution of the Company’s portfolio of programs; our asset-centric business model and the intended advantages and benefits thereof; research and clinical development plans and the timing thereof; the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates; the development and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, including OX2R agonists; strategy; regulatory matters, including the timing and likelihood of initiating clinical trials, reporting clinical trial results, submitting an IND and the success of obtaining authorizations to initiate or continue clinical trials or market any products; and the market size and opportunity for our product candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the safety and tolerability profile of our product candidates; our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; business (including commercial viability), regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company; risks inherent in developing product candidates and technologies; future results from our ongoing and planned clinical trials; our ability to obtain adequate financing, including through our financing facility with Oberland, to fund our planned clinical trials and other expenses; trends in the industry; the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, including the receipt and maintenance of clearances to conduct or continue clinical testing; future expenditures risks related to our asset-centric corporate model; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and/or commercialized; the risk that the results of non-clinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; geo-political risks such as the Russia-Ukraine war and risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the effects of the Delta, Omicron and any other variants. These and other risks concerning our programs and operations are described in additional detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today

    The latest pronouncements by the president aren't exactly doing the two healthcare companies any favors.

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • VIRI: FORTRESS Trial Does Not Meet Primary Efficacy Endpoint…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:VIRI READ THE FULL VIRI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update FORTRESS Trial Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint On September 19, 2022, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) announced topline results from the Phase 2b FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of Herpes Simplex Virus-1) trial of IMC-1 for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM).

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Brain Disease Receives Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s shares fell Monday after US regulators approved its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease with a warning about cancer risks and under the condition that the drugmaker can show that it works long term.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak I

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo Gets Approval for nAMD & DME in Europe

    The European Commission approves Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo for treating neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration and visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Skin Cancer Drug Gets EC's Approval

    Bristol Myers (BMY) gets EC approval for the fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab.

  • Moderna Gives WHO’s mRNA Hub Some Help, Pfizer Snubs Request

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. has allowed its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots that would increase production and access for poor countries.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto

  • Australian authorities are not set to release cholera vaccine 'via chemtrails' over Queensland

    Social media and blog posts shared hundreds of times claim Australian authorities approved the release of a cholera vaccine "via chemtrails" over Queensland, the country's third most populous state. The claim, however, is false. A US-based health expert who was involved in the vaccine's development told AFP it is taken orally and there was "no scientifically plausible" reason to disperse it from the air. A representative for the vaccine's manufacturer said it has to be ingested to provide protec

  • India has spent more than $80 billion this year to save the rupee

    India’s foreign currency reserves are depleting fast. Looking to protect the rupee from falling sharply, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deployed $82.8 billion from its forex reserves in 2022 so far. The central bank intervened heavily in August as well, traders said.

  • Jerome Powell’s Inflation Whisperer: Paul Volcker

    Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. “We must keep at it until the job is done.”

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Amazon.com & AbbVie

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

  • Hot core: Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The underlying pressures driving inflation in Canada are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of this year, economists told Reuters, though most see signs fast rising prices are becoming entrenched and warn a recession may be needed to avoid a spiral. Canada's inflation data for August will be released on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting the headline rate will edge down to 7.3%, from 7.6% in July and a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. But all eyes will be on the three core measures of inflation - CPI Common, CPI Median and CPI Trim - which taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures.

  • Is T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Retail (RPGEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for RPGEX

  • Korea Said to Ask for Hourly Currency Reports as Won Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea has asked foreign-exchange traders to provide hourly reports on the demand for dollars, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, as authorities ramp up oversight of the currency markets to help stem a slide in the won.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBiden Says He Warned Xi of In

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Starbucks investors push for review of how company is dealing with union activity

    A coalition of Starbucks investors on Monday filed a shareholder proposal asking for a third-party assessment of the company's stated commitment to workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights.

  • Job 1 for RIAs: Finding New Recruits

    A critical shortage of talent has the industry “in a state of distress.” And that’s sparking a wide range of strategies among firms to fill open positions.