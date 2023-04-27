Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 42% of the shares, institutions hold 22%

Key Insights

Significant control over Centessa Pharmaceuticals by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

22% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 42% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centessa Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Centessa Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 13% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Medicxi Ventures (UK) LLP with 21% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Index Ventures SA and General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Saurabh Saha is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$449m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Centessa Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 42%, private equity firms could influence the Centessa Pharmaceuticals board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Centessa Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Centessa Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

