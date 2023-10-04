Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ:CNTA) 8.9% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 41% as well as institutions

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 8.9% decrease in the stock price last week, private equity firms suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 26% stock also took a hit.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centessa Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Centessa Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Medicxi Ventures (UK) LLP is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Index Ventures SA is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. holds about 9.9% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Saurabh Saha, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. It has a market capitalization of just US$547m, and insiders have US$16m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Centessa Pharmaceuticals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 41%, private equity firms could influence the Centessa Pharmaceuticals board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Centessa Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Centessa Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

