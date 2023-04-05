Centific Rises Another Position Higher on Slator's 2023 Language Service Provider Index

Delivering Quality AI-Enhanced Localization and Globalization Services Continues to Affirm Centific's Leadership Position in the Global Localization Market

REDMOND, Wash., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today it has once again placed in the Top 20 of the Slator Language Service Provider Index (LSPI) for 2023. Centific ranked in the #12 spot from a field of over 350 contending companies. The company has risen one position since last year – when they were ranked in the #13 spot. In the 2023 index, Slator has placed Centific in its industry "Leader" category.

Each year, the Slator Language Service Provider Index compiles an index of the world's largest translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology companies.

"Our innovative OneForma platform is proving to be the differentiator that sets our localization services apart from the rest," said Centific CEO, Venkat Rangapuram. "Brands are discovering that quality of translation counts when they introduce their businesses to individual global markets. Centific's unrivaled data quality delivers effective results that can make all the difference in their success."

Each year, the Slator LSPI serves as a valuable resource for language industry stakeholders, such as service vendors, buyers, advisers, consultants, and investors. The ranking is based on company growth in the sector and supplemented with information relating to each company, such as overall revenues, year-on-year growth, management, and ownership.

"With OneForma, we can offer brands an AI-Infused platform with end-to-end AI/ML data enablement and language services functionality," said Centific Chief Globalization Officer, Jonas Ryberg. "This provides us with a unique combination of skills in Data, Intelligence, and Experiences that enables our localization team to deliver high-quality language services in new and improved ways."

Centific provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

About Centific

Centific Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China and South East Asia. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality.

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence, and Experience, Centific helps clients achieve new levels of performance while adding brand-new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Centific is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and those that want to change the race.

