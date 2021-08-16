U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

Centime joins Visa's Fast Track program

·2 min read

Centime is working with Visa to help small and mid-sized businesses control and manage cash flow

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centime, a Boston-based fintech company, has announced that it has joined Visa's Fast Track program, which aims to speed up the process of integrating with Visa, and help Centime to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. Centime is working with Visa and strategic bank partner FNBO to enable easy access to commercial card credit lines that provide small and mid-sized businesses working capital and liquidity when they need it.

Our clients can now easily access cost-effective credit to meet their working capital needs.

Centime's Cash Flow Control solution empowers small and mid-sized businesses to control and manage cash flow. The relationship with Visa will help Centime power the solution, which allows clients to monitor cash, improve decision-making with real-time cash flow forecasting, nudge late-paying customers and instantly access cost-effective credit to bridge liquidity gaps.

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Centime the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

"We're delighted to be part of Visa's Fast Track program," Centime founder and CEO BC Krishna said. "Small and mid-sized businesses can plan better and grow faster by using Centime to gain control over cash flow. Working with bank partners and empowered by Visa's network, our clients can now easily access cost-effective credit to meet their working capital needs."

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting fintechs like Centime gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

About Centime
Centime, Inc. is a Boston-based fintech led by a veteran team of banking, payments, design and fintech professionals. We are bound by a shared desire to help small to mid-sized businesses thrive through strategic cash flow management For detailed product information, email sales@centime.com. Learn more at Centime.com, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centime-joins-visas-fast-track-program-301355416.html

SOURCE Centime

SOURCE Centime

