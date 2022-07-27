U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Centivo names Jim Foreman Chairman of the Board of Directors

·2 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, announced today that Jim Foreman will now serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, a new position. In this capacity, Jim will lead all Centivo Board activities in close collaboration with company management. He has served on Centivo's Board since July of 2018.

Centivo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Centivo)
Centivo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Centivo)

"Jim Foreman is the ideal candidate to become our Chairman of the Board ..." said Ashok Subramanian, CEO, Centivo.

"Jim Foreman is the ideal candidate to become our Chairman of the Board due to his deep industry knowledge, C-suite experience and contributions to shaping our evolving strategy since the early days of the company," said Ashok Subramanian, CEO, Centivo. "He will be a vital resource to us as we continue to rapidly grow our client base, enter new geographic markets, enhance our existing solutions and develop new offerings."

"I am proud to assume the role of Chairman of Centivo's Board of Directors," said Jim. "I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the Centivo team to achieve the firm's vision of restoring healthcare affordability for American workers."

Jim currently serves as Chairman of the Board for HealthPlanOne and serves on the Board of Alegeus. He is also a Senior Advisor and Consultant for Century Equity Partners and Lightyear Capital. Jim has spent three decades as a healthcare consultant and senior executive. While at Willis Towers Watson, he led the Global Health & Welfare business, the Americas region and most recently the Exchange Solutions business. Jim also served as the Executive Vice President of National Accounts, Global Benefits, Group Insurance and Government, Labor and Medicaid at Aetna. Jim served on the Executive Committee of both organizations.

Jim has a BA in Business and Economics from UCLA and studied International Business at the University of Melbourne. Jim has guest lectured for the past 6 years at UCLA on value investing.

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.

Media Contact:
Bruce Lee, PR Leader, Centivo
Email: bruce.lee@centivo.com
Phone: 203-895-2214 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centivo-names-jim-foreman-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-301593873.html

SOURCE Centivo

