CenTrak Appoints Andrew Robinson as CEO

CenTrak's Robinson to Lead Introduction of Next-Gen IoT Solutions

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak announces the appointment of Andrew Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Beginning April 3, Robinson will spearhead CenTrak's continued development and expansion of real-time location solutions (RTLS) to improve healthcare business operations and transform patient care.

"CenTrak has earned its reputation as the leader in healthcare innovation, and I am excited to join at this pivotal time in the development of the next generation of IoT solutions to transform healthcare, building on the foundation established by David Minning and existing leadership," said Robinson.

Throughout his career, Robinson has led teams who combine hardware and software to deliver innovative IoT solutions. He serves as a board member for Hypertherm Associates, and most recently led global diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for Fortive, a Fortune 500 company, as Vice President of Inclusion & Diversity. Robinson has also served as General Manager, Vice President of Forecourt and EV Systems for Gilbarco Veeder-Root; President of Veeder-Root, a Fortive Corporation; and President of X-Ray Optical Systems, Inc., a Danaher Corporation.

"With a background in engineering and a passion for leading collaboration to develop innovative solutions, Andrew Robinson is uniquely suited to continue CenTrak's trajectory forward," says Bill Stoval, Divisional Chief Executive, Healthcare Sector of Halma. "Healthcare organizations need support, and CenTrak is well positioned to listen to the industry and enable better healthcare outcomes through the use of real-time technologies."

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

