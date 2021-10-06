U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Central 1 Announces Change in Digital & Payments Leadership

Central 1 Credit Union
·2 min read

Mark Derraugh appointed Interim Chief Payments and Digital Banking Platforms & Experiences Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Central 1 announced that Arvind Sharma will be moving on from his role as Chief Digital and Payments Officer. Effective upon his departure, Mark Derraugh has been appointed Interim Chief Payments and Digital Banking Platforms & Experiences (DBPX) Officer.

“Over the last three years, Arvind has led several key initiatives including Payments Modernization and the Forge Digital Banking Platform, Forge 2.0,” said Sheila Vokey, Interim CEO. “We thank him for his many contributions to both Central 1 and the industry. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

“I have been very fortunate for the opportunity to lead such an innovative and driven team, and I am extremely proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure at Central 1,” said Mr. Sharma. “While the decision to leave was not easy, I have the utmost confidence in the team and Mark to continue this momentum.”

Mr. Derraugh has held senior management positions at numerous global companies including HP, IBM, PeopleSoft and Oracle. In his most recent role as a management consultant, he has provided strategic advice to private equity, software, telco and outsourcing firms. In recent weeks, Mr. Derraugh has been advising Central 1 in its redesign of client engagement.

“Mark is a proven leader who is versed in our business,” said Ms. Vokey. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide immense value to the Payments and Digital Banking Platforms & Experiences team. I am fully confident in his abilities and expertise to continue to deliver the products and services necessary to meet the diverse needs of our members and clients.”

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions to deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $13.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

Media Contact

Julie Breuer
Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Communications
Central 1
T 604 714 6733 or 1 800 661 6813 ext. 6733
E jbreuer@central1.com


